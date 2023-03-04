DH Evening Brief: Court stays Manish Sisodia's bail plea; Cong asks Bommai to quit over BJP MLA's son's bribery case
updated: Mar 04 2023, 17:23 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
Court stays Manish Sisodia's bail plea, next hearing on Mar 10
A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on a plea by the CBI seeking further three-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.
Bribery case of BJP MLA's son: Cong asks Bommai to quit
The Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following the arrest of government officer Prashanth Kumar M V while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father, a BJP MLA.
Court grants bail to Tunisha Sharma death case accused Sheezan Khan
Nearly two months after actor Tunisha Sharma ended her life, her boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan - who was arrested on charges of abetment - was granted bail by a local court in Vasai near Mumbai on Saturday.
China hints at hiking defence budget citing 'complex security challenges'
China on Saturday signalled at increasing its defence budget, the second biggest after the US, citing "complex security challenges" ahead of its annual Parliament session during which it will unveil a new ministerial and official leadership, including a successor to Premier Li Keqiang.
Scientist behind Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine strangled to death
Andrey Botikov, one of the scientists who helped to create the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment here and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder, according to a Russian media report on Saturday.
Flooding resulting from days of torrential rain has forced almost 40,000 people to flee their homes in Malaysia's southern Johor state, bordering Singapore, and at least four people have died during the past week, officials said on Saturday.
OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT has failed to clear the Indian Civil Services Examination, conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), one of the toughest in the world, according to media reports on Saturday.
Kejriwal in first K'taka rally slams 'double-engine' BJP govt
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka to give his Aam Aadmi Party a chance to give a corruption-free government for five years.
Amit Shah launches first phase of Bengaluru Safe City project
Stating that India's police system will become the world's largest in 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasised that it should get all the necessary technological capabilities.
Khalistan supporters vandalise Hindu temple in Brisbane
There seems to be no let-up in cases of temple attacks in Australia with Khalistan supporters targeting the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane on Saturday.
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in NZ
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
