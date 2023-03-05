DH Evening Brief: Agencies working as extended wings of govt, Oppn tells PM; Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest
DH Evening Brief: Agencies working as extended wings of govt, Oppn tells PM; Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest
updated: Mar 05 2023, 17:16 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
'Agencies working as extended wings of ruling dispensation': Oppn parties write to PM condemning Sisodia's arrest
Suggesting that India has transitioned into an autocracy, eight Opposition parties on Sunday found fault with the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying the "misuse" of central agencies and Constitutional offices like that of Governor to settle scores outside electoral battlefield is "strongly condemnable".
Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest over alleged fake news
A police team carried out a search at the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday, two days after Kerala ruling CPI(M)'s students' outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march to the office of the channel in Kochi alleging that the channel aired fabricated news regarding children being victimised by drug rackets.
'Attack' on migrant workers: Case against TN BJP chief Annamalai
The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state.
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today: Reports
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case on Sunday as the Islamabad police reached Lahore with the deposed premier's arrest warrant, local media reported.
The Adani group, whose mostly debt-fueled breakneck expansion saw gross debt doubling in four years, has almost $2 billion worth of foreign-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024, according to a presentation the conglomerate made to investors.
'Everything Everywhere' dominates Spirit Awards week before Oscars
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" swept up yet more film prizes Saturday, as it was named best feature at the Spirit Awards -- one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before next weekend's Oscars.
