DH Evening Brief: CBI torturing Sisodia, alleges AAP; BJP falls back to Yediyurappa as 'mascot' in Karnataka

'Agencies working as extended wings of ruling dispensation': Oppn parties write to PM condemning Sisodia's arrest
Suggesting that India has transitioned into an autocracy, eight Opposition parties on Sunday found fault with the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying the "misuse" of central agencies and Constitutional offices like that of Governor to settle scores outside electoral battlefield is "strongly condemnable".
'Attack' on migrant workers: Case against TN BJP chief Annamalai
The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state.
Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest over alleged fake news
A police team carried out a search at the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday, two days after Kerala ruling CPI(M)'s students' outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march to the office of the channel in Kochi alleging that the channel aired fabricated news regarding children being victimised by drug rackets.
China raises defence budget for 8th consecutive year with 7.2% increase to $225 bn
China on Sunday hiked its defence budget by 7.2 per cent, marginally higher than last year, to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $225 billion), marking the eighth consecutive year of increase in its military spending.
The Adani group, whose mostly debt-fueled breakneck expansion saw gross debt doubling in four years, has almost $2 billion worth of foreign-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024, according to a presentation the conglomerate made to investors.
'Everything Everywhere' dominates Spirit Awards week before Oscars
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" swept up yet more film prizes Saturday, as it was named best feature at the Spirit Awards -- one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before next weekend's Oscars.
Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP
AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Sunday claimed the CBI was "torturing" senior party leader Manish Sisodia and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.
Read more
BJP falls back on Yediyurappa, makes him 'mascot' for Assembly polls
It's now quite evident from the BJP's campaign narrative that the party is banking on the "Yediyurappa factor" and putting him up as the "poster boy" by leveraging his clout to the hilt.
Read more
'Agencies working as extended wings of ruling dispensation': Oppn parties write to PM condemning Sisodia's arrest
Suggesting that India has transitioned into an autocracy, eight Opposition parties on Sunday found fault with the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying the "misuse" of central agencies and Constitutional offices like that of Governor to settle scores outside electoral battlefield is "strongly condemnable".
Read more
'Attack' on migrant workers: Case against TN BJP chief Annamalai
The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state.
Read more
Pakistan police attempt to arrest Imran Khan, can't find him
Police in Pakistan said officers on Sunday attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, who is battling several legal cases as he pressures the government for early elections.
Read more
Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest over alleged fake news
A police team carried out a search at the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday, two days after Kerala ruling CPI(M)'s students' outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march to the office of the channel in Kochi alleging that the channel aired fabricated news regarding children being victimised by drug rackets.
Read more
China raises defence budget for 8th consecutive year with 7.2% increase to $225 bn
China on Sunday hiked its defence budget by 7.2 per cent, marginally higher than last year, to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $225 billion), marking the eighth consecutive year of increase in its military spending.
Read more
Adani has $2 bn bonds due for repayment in 2024
The Adani group, whose mostly debt-fueled breakneck expansion saw gross debt doubling in four years, has almost $2 billion worth of foreign-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2024, according to a presentation the conglomerate made to investors.
Read more
The retention problem: Women are getting into the tech sector but being driven out also
For decades, the US has poured resources into improving gender representation in the tech industry. However, the numbers are not improving proportionately.
Read more
'Everything Everywhere' dominates Spirit Awards week before Oscars
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" swept up yet more film prizes Saturday, as it was named best feature at the Spirit Awards -- one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before next weekend's Oscars.
Read more