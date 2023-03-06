DH Evening Brief: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1, Nawazuddin speaks up against allegations made by estranged wife
DH Evening Brief: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1, Nawazuddin speaks up against allegations made by estranged wife
updated: Mar 06 2023, 17:38 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison here after a court remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case, according to officials.
'She dragged kids to blackmail me': Nawazuddin speaks up against allegations made by estranged wife Aaliya
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence and responded to the allegations against him made by his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. She has accused him of using his power to take custody of her children and of raping her.
'Why is CBI hesitant?': Suvendu writes to PM, urges action against Mamata in Saradha case
Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "expressing concern" that the CBI was not acting against those holding high positions and involved in the decade-old Saradha chit fund scam.
B S Yediyurappa promises action against MLA Madal Virupakshappa
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that a report has been submitted to the Central parliamentary board about action to be taken against Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa who has remained ‘absconding’ after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth for taking bribe for a government contract.
Rahul Gandhi defaming India to hide his failures, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks seeking intervention from the US and European nations over "disappearing" democracy in India and asked the Congress leader not to betray the nation.
Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine': Shiv Sena (UBT)
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".
Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number-1 of Tihar Prison here after a court remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case, according to officials.
Read more
'She dragged kids to blackmail me': Nawazuddin speaks up against allegations made by estranged wife Aaliya
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence and responded to the allegations against him made by his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. She has accused him of using his power to take custody of her children and of raping her.
Read more
'Why is CBI hesitant?': Suvendu writes to PM, urges action against Mamata in Saradha case
Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "expressing concern" that the CBI was not acting against those holding high positions and involved in the decade-old Saradha chit fund scam.
Read more
B S Yediyurappa promises action against MLA Madal Virupakshappa
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that a report has been submitted to the Central parliamentary board about action to be taken against Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa who has remained ‘absconding’ after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth for taking bribe for a government contract.
Read more
Rahul Gandhi defaming India to hide his failures, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks seeking intervention from the US and European nations over "disappearing" democracy in India and asked the Congress leader not to betray the nation.
Read more
Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine': Shiv Sena (UBT)
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".
Read more
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case
A CBI team on Monday examined former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in connection with its "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case, officials said.
Read more
Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant in Toshakhana case
A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.
Read more
Amitabh Bachchan injures rib cartilage while shooting scene
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he injured himself on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming film Project K while filming an action sequence and he is recovering at his home here.
Read more