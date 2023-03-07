DH Evening Brief: Cong, BJP spar over 'Maoist' jibe at Rahul Gandhi; K'taka BJP MLA gets anticipatory bail in bribery case
DH Evening Brief: Cong, BJP spar over 'Maoist' jibe at Rahul Gandhi; K'taka BJP MLA gets anticipatory bail in bribery case
updated: Mar 07 2023, 17:30 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
Our clear conviction Rahul in grip of 'Maoist' thought process, anarchist elements: BJP
The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS from Britain, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of "Maoist thought process through his minions" and also "anarchist elements". Read more
Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case. Read more
'Distorting, twisting, lying with straight face': Congress slams Ravi Shankar Prasad for criticising Rahul Gandhi
The Congress on Tuesday slammed BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad over his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK, accusing him of distorting, twisting and lying "with a straight face". Read more
CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs scam case
The CBI on Tuesday started questioning former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for jobs scam case where people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and associates, officials said. Read more
After yatra success, Congress is slipping back
The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), which ended on January 30 in Srinagar, boosted the morale of the Congress, besides the image of Rahul Gandhi. But, in the month since then, the Congress has taken some missteps and reverted to a sort of default setting that has kept it dysfunctional since 2014. Read more
India isn’t immune to the stagflation that felled its neighbours
Like all emerging markets that rely upon the rest of the world for commodities and capital, India has spent the last two years battling the twin challenges posed by more expensive raw materials and a stronger dollar. Read more
Uttar Pradesh government bulldozes houses of alleged aides of Mukhtar Ansari in Banda district
Authorities in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday bulldozed two houses belonging to alleged aides of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, saying they were constructed illegally. Read more
Tamil Nadu: What’s behind the rumours of ‘attack’ on migrant workers? (Video)
Several rumours on how migrant workers from North India are unsafe in Tamil Nadu have been all over social media in the past week. Have the simmering tensions between North Indians and Tamilians led to this? What’s the political angle to it? Deccan Herald’s ETB Sivapriyan explains it all. Watch video
Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM; Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM
Conrad K Sangma and Neiphiu Rio were on Tuesday sworn in as Meghalaya and Nagaland Chief Ministers. Read more
Can a machine be racist? AI has shown troubling signs of bias
One day in mid-2013, four people, including two police officers and a social worker, arrived unannounced at the home of Chicago resident Robert McDaniel. Read more
