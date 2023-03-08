DH Evening Brief: Centre imposes money laundering provisions on crypto; India faces high risks of power cuts in summer nights

India faces high risks of power cuts in summer nights after years of coal, hydro power neglect
India faces a high risk of nighttime power cuts this summer and in coming years, as delays in adding new coal-fired and hydropower capacity could limit the country's ability to address surging electricity demand when solar energy is not available.
In the ’90s, K N Govindacharya, then a young ideologue and general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who later fell out with the party, convinced the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) to take up social engineering, i.e. adopting the OBCs and the Dalits into the Hindutva fold. It is this doctrine that has paved the way for the huge success of the party in recent times, particularly in North India.
No more pointless debates. Talk about intimate partner violence
Recently, I fell down a YouTube rabbit hole and started watching this oldstand-up videowhere Donald Glover went on a rant about relationships and 'crazy' ex-girlfriends. He then asked the audience how come women don't have 'crazy man' stories, and promptly pointed out that the 'crazy man' kills his girlfriend or puts her in a wheelchair. This evoked a laugh from the audience, but for me, it highlighted an uncomfortable truth about the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV).
India's money laundering rules to apply to crypto trade
India's money laundering laws will apply to trade in cryptocurrencies, the federal government said in a notification dated March 7.
Sisodia in separate ward: Jail admin junks AAP charges
Rejecting theAam Aadmi Party'sallegations as "unfounded", the Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday said former deputy chief ministerManish Sisodiahas been lodged in award of Central Jail No. 1 of Tiharwhere there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.
BJP’s political grip over Northeast is for real
Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi celebration in Telangana
A man was set ablaze allegedly by another person after he sprinkled colour on the latter in Medak district. He is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said on Wednesday.
Men pose in lingerie on online shopping livestreams after China bans female models
"Where there is a will, there is a way". AndChinese companies' introduction of male lingerie models is one such example of strong will combined with innovation.
Amit Shah meets Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma at the state guest house here.
Rohit Sharma calls Ravi Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'
Rohit Sharma on Wednesday angrily dismissed suggestions his India side had become overconfident, calling the criticism from former head coach Ravi Shastri "absolutely rubbish".
Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women: UN
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
