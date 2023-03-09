DH Evening Brief: Atishi new education minister, Saurabh health minister of Delhi; BJP modus operandi to send ED before Modi, says Kavitha
DH Evening Brief: Atishi new education minister, Saurabh health minister of Delhi; BJP modus operandi to send ED before Modi, says Kavitha
updated: Mar 09 2023, 18:20 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more
BJP unable to make backdoor entry in Telangana, so using ED: BRS leader K Kavitha
BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday asserted that she has done nothing wrong and would face the Enforcement Directorate and alleged that the central government was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a backdoor entry in Telangana. Read more
Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, 'Calendar' of 'Mr India', passes away
Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik - who essayed loveable characters like Calendar in Mr. India, and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana - passed away on Thursday. He was 66.Read more
Twitterati slam Bharat Matrimony over new Holi video ad
Bharat Matrimony's latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi has sparked debate, with several people accusing the matrimonial website of hurting their religious sentiments. Read more
Tale of a runaway groom, frantic wife, and Bangalore traffic
We have all lost ample amounts of time, money, energy and all things dear to us while being stuck in Bangalore traffic. Ever lost a groom?
No, this is not a joke, but rather a matter of grave heartbreak for a newlywed as her groom fled from the car and never came back. Read more
Who’s afraid of Manish Sisodia? BJP, of course!
Politics often verges on a set of contrasting images. The symbolism is overt and clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today is a settled, established party, and it smells of rhetoric, threat, and sordidness of violence. What threatens it is any sense of agile innocence, idealism, or a fresh sense of competence. Read more
India prohibits use of propylene glycol from supplier linked to Uzbekistan deaths
India directed drug manufacturers to stop using propylene glycol sourced from the Delhi-based firm that supplied the ingredient to Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Man blackmails female Rajasthan judge with morphed pics, demands Rs 20 lakh
A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return for not making them public, police said. Read more
India-US ties are on an upswing, and how!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who won praise from the West for speaking out last September that “now is not an era of war” can look forward to the rest of 2023 as an ‘era’ — read year — when India’s relations with the United States of America revive to its fullest proportions after the disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea,Yonhapnews agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's military. Read more
Atishi new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister of Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more
BJP unable to make backdoor entry in Telangana, so using ED: BRS leader K Kavitha
BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday asserted that she has done nothing wrong and would face the Enforcement Directorate and alleged that the central government was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a backdoor entry in Telangana. Read more
Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, 'Calendar' of 'Mr India', passes away
Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik - who essayed loveable characters like Calendar in Mr. India, and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana - passed away on Thursday. He was 66.Read more
Twitterati slam Bharat Matrimony over new Holi video ad
Bharat Matrimony's latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi has sparked debate, with several people accusing the matrimonial website of hurting their religious sentiments. Read more
Tale of a runaway groom, frantic wife, and Bangalore traffic
We have all lost ample amounts of time, money, energy and all things dear to us while being stuck in Bangalore traffic. Ever lost a groom?
No, this is not a joke, but rather a matter of grave heartbreak for a newlywed as her groom fled from the car and never came back. Read more
Who’s afraid of Manish Sisodia? BJP, of course!
Politics often verges on a set of contrasting images. The symbolism is overt and clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today is a settled, established party, and it smells of rhetoric, threat, and sordidness of violence. What threatens it is any sense of agile innocence, idealism, or a fresh sense of competence. Read more
India prohibits use of propylene glycol from supplier linked to Uzbekistan deaths
India directed drug manufacturers to stop using propylene glycol sourced from the Delhi-based firm that supplied the ingredient to Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
Man blackmails female Rajasthan judge with morphed pics, demands Rs 20 lakh
A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return for not making them public, police said. Read more
India-US ties are on an upswing, and how!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who won praise from the West for speaking out last September that “now is not an era of war” can look forward to the rest of 2023 as an ‘era’ — read year — when India’s relations with the United States of America revive to its fullest proportions after the disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea,Yonhapnews agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea's military. Read more
Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrested, faces graft charges
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested and will be brought to court to face corruption charges, the anti-graft agency said Thursday. Read more