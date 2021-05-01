DH Evening Brief: May 1, 2021

Indian diaspora struggles to help homeland ‘gasping for air’ amid Covid-19 crisis
Millions of Indians spread across the globe -- one of the world’s largest diasporas -- are trying to do what they can to help their country of origin as heart-wrenching images of people lining up for oxygen cylinders, waiting outside hospitals for a bed or huddling around funeral pyres flash across their screens.Read more
Karnataka begins Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group, till stocks last
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday flagged off the Covid-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group with four lakh vaccine doses currently available, but uncertainty remains on the way forward. Read more
Delhi govt extends Covid-19 lockdown by a week
The Delhi government has taken the decision to extend the Covid-19 lockdown in the national capital by a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. Read more
Could Sunday herald the rise of a Federal Front?
The spectacular win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its prolonged afterglow have managed to conceal another interesting electoral detail: the party that so dominates Parliament has an underwhelming record in Assembly polls. Read more
April was the cruellest month for Covid-19 in India
As India witnesses one of its biggest health tragedies with coronavirus cases spiralling uncontrollably, April is the month of many firsts. Never before did a country report over 3 lakh daily cases of Covid-19.April 30 markedthe ninth day of this over 3 lakh daily infections trajectory for India. Read more
Covid-19: Fauci suggests a few weeks' lockdown in India
Top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci has suggested a lockdown for a few weeks in India as an immediate step to contain the spread of the coronavirus as its deadly second wave shows no signs of ebbing.Read more
8 Covid-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage
In a shocking incident highlighting oxygen scarcity in the national capital, eight Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at a leading hospital here due to oxygen shortage. Read more
Govt extends timelines for tax compliance, ITR for FY20 can be filed till May 31
The government on Saturday extended timelines for various income tax compliances, including the filing of belated or revised returnfor 2019-20 fiscal, till May 31.Read more
