DH Evening Brief: May 10, 2021

Vaccination strategy equitable, 'overzealous' judicial intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC
The vaccination strategy for Covid-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a "just, equitable, non-discriminatory" manner and any "overzealous" judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Court. Read more
China probed weaponising coronaviruses in 2015: Reports
Chinese scientists allegedly investigated weaponising coronaviruses five years before the Covid-19 pandemic and may have predicted a World War III fought with biological weapons, according to media reports referring to documents obtained by the US State Department. Read more
Why environmental impacts and other costs of the Central Vista project may never be known
The redevelopment of the Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate (and actually extending to the Yamuna floodplains) has once again received public backlash and political criticism. The images of barricading and digging of Rajpath lawns prioritised as an “essential service” has created palpable anger amongst citizens. Read more
'Instead of vaccinating people, AAP busy advertising': BJP hits out at Kejriwal govt over Covid-19 crisis
The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government over the Covid-19 crisis, claiming the chief minister has been busy spending crores on publicity and "misleading" people while washing his hands of responsibility and leaving everything to the Centre. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Vaccines in India’s private sector among the costliest in the world
India’s private hospitals are charging some of the steepest rates in the world for administering Covid-19 vaccines with Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield priced between Rs 700 and Rs 900 and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin costing Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 per dose. Read more
Bommai denies talk of him replacing BSY as next Karnataka CM
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday denied speculation that he is being considered as a replacement for B S Yediyurappa as the next chief minister.“It’s a lie,” Bommai told reporters after his return from New Delhi that led to speculation of a change in leadership. Read more
