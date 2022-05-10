DH Evening Brief: Different stands not helpful, says SC on Hindu minority plea; bulldozers reach New Friends Colony in Delhi

Delhi demolition drive: Bulldozers reach New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment drive on Gurudwara Road in New Friends Colony as civic officials reached the spot with bulldozers and removed illegal temporary structures.
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away at 84
Santoor virtuoso Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 84.
India fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability & economic recovery: MEA
India on Tuesday said it is "fully supportive" of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery, a day after the island nation's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit amid massive protests in the country over the government's handling of the economic crisis.
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
Data on sedition cases filed across India is remarkably sparse, as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) only started collecting and presenting data on cases filed and convicted under the law in 2014, the year the Narendra Modi government was formed.
It was Babri Masjid in 1992, Gyanvapi Mosque will be demolished in 2022: BJP leader
Firebrand BJP leader Sangeet Som stoked a huge controversy after he said that the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, would be demolished like the Babri Masjid.
Cong's revival plan: New posts, reins to youth leaders
Deciding candidates next year itself for seats where the party lost badly in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a cooling off period for district and state presidents, special mechanism for fund collection and a coordination committee for elections and alliances are among a slew of recommendations in a draft resolution prepared for the Congress’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur starting this Friday.
Different stands not helpful: SC on Hindu minority plea
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the issue of identification of minorities, including Hindus, at the state level needs a resolution and observed that taking different stands doesn't help.
