DH Evening Brief: May 11, 2021

Oxygen shortage kills 26 in Goa hospital in four hours
Oxygen shortage led to 26 deaths in four hours at the Goa Medical College, the state's top government hospital, in the early hours of Tuesday. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has now sought a probe into the deaths by the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji. Read more
After Bihar, dozens of bodies found floating in Ganga in UP
A day after dead bodies were seen floating in Ganga river at Buxar in Bihar, dozens of bodies were found floating in the river in Ballia and Ghazipur districts in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the sources, the bodies were seen near Bharauli in Ballia and Narwa and Bulaki Das ghats in Gahmar area in the Ghazipur district. Local administration fished out many of the bodies, which were close to the riverbank, and had them buried, sources said. Read more
Telangana to go under 10-day Covid-19 lockdown from May 12
The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days. Read more
Karnataka welcomes first Oxygen Express with 120 tonnes of oxygen
Working overtime to resolve the oxygen crisis across Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday witnessed the arrival of the first Oxygen Express. The special train carrying 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand arrived at Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Whitefield Bengaluru at 9:35 am. Read more
India might see 'serious livelihood crisis' due to Covid-19, lockdowns, says economist Jean Dreze
India might be heading towards a "serious livelihood crisis" as the situation seems to be worse this time for the working class amid the Covid crisis and local restrictions by states already add up to something close to a nationwide lockdown, according to noted economist Jean Dreze. Read more
Centre asks states to prioritise vaccinating those due for second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
The Centre appealed to states on Tuesday to prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 per cent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose. States have also been urged to minimise wastage of vaccine doses, the health ministry said in a statement. Read more
Share Covid-19 vaccine formula with other companies to ramp up production: Kejriwal to Centre
Amid several states complaining of shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday suggested that the Centre share the formula of Covid-19 vaccines developed by two manufacturers with other pharma companies to ramp up its production. Read more
Top investor Bay Tree cuts stake in Yes Bank by a third
Private equity firm Bay Tree India Holdings has sold a 2.1 per centstake in India’s Yes Bank, reducing its holding by almost a third. Bay Tree cut its stake in the embattled lender that was the center of India’s largest financial bailout last year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It now holds a 5.4 per centstake after multiple sales in the open market between January6 to May 6. Read more
ED registers money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
