DH Evening Brief: Split verdict on marital rape by HC; Kiren Rijiju reminds SC of 'Lakshman Rekha' on sedition law
updated: May 11 2022, 18:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave a split judgement in a batch of matters challenging the validity of Exception 2 of Section 375 Indian Penal Code (IPC) which decriminalises marital rape. Read more
As SC puts sedition law on hold, Rijiju talks of 'Lakshman Rekha' between court, government
As the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the application of sedition law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross it. Read more
Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur ruler Jai Singh, claims BJP MP Diya Kumari
The land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur's ruler Jai Singh and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, BJP MP Diya Kumari claimed on Wednesday, asserting that records are available with the erstwhile Jaipur royal family. Read more
19% households do not use any toilet facility: NFHS survey
Even though India was declared Open Defecation Free by the government in 2019, the latest NFHS survey conducted in 2019-21 showed that 19 per cent of households do not use any toilet facility.However, the report said the percentage of households practising open defecation decreased from 39 per cent in 2015-16 to 19 per cent in 2019-21. Read more
Anand Mahindra gifts house to Tamil Nadu’s ‘idli amma’ on Mother’s Day
Kamalathal, an 85-year-old grandma who is fondly called ‘idli amma’, received a gift from India’s business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Earlier, she used to live in a hut. On Mother’s Day, she received a house with a special kitchen. Watch the video here.
Mix & match of Covid-19 booster vaccines not better than homologous regimen: Report
In a development that could change the narrative for India's vaccination drive in the near future, the mixing-and-matching of the country's two major vaccines—Covishield and Covaxin— have yielded "not so encouraging" results, according to a report. Read more
Punjab police treated me like a terrorist: Tajinder Bagga
A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him relief from arrest till July 5, BJP youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday alleged that Punjab police treated him like a terrorist. Read more
Electric scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Each morning on her daily commute, health worker Lalita Minj must navigate forests and bumpy roads to check on the health of some of India's most marginalised people before they head out to work in the fields or mines. Read more
