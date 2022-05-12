DH Evening Brief: Karnataka govt takes ordinance route to implement 'anti-conversion law'; April's retail inflation highest in 8 years
updated: May 12 2022, 18:35 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Retail inflation soars to 7.79% in April, highest in 8 years
Retailinflationsoared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row. Read more
Karnataka govt takes ordinance route to implement 'anti-conversion law'
The Karnataka Cabinet has passed the anti-conversion bill, which will be tabled in the next session. Till then ordinance will be in place, ANI quotedKarnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as saying. Read more
Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed as new head of Air India
Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals. Read more
Gyanvapi Mosque video survey to continue, court seeks report by May 17
In a significant decision, a court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected a petition seeking to stop survey and videography inside the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and ordered that the survey and videography would continue. Read more
Allahabad HC rejects petition seeking opening of closed rooms in Taj Mahal
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open the closed rooms inside the Taj Mahal to ascertain if there were Hindu idols and scriptures to validate the claim that the 'Monument of Love', as contended by the saffron activists, was 'Tejo Mahal', a Shiva Temple. Read more
Pilot down, passenger with 'no idea how to fly' safely lands plane
A passenger in a small plane off Florida's Atlantic coast used the cockpit radio to make an urgent plea for help after he realised that the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. Read more
Norms for Covid vaccination precaution dose relaxed for overseas travellers
Relaxing norms for Covid vaccine precaution dose, the Centre on Thursday allowed citizens travelling overseasto get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as requiredby the guidelines of the destination country. Read more
CERT-In's new law gets VPN users and service providers worried
In late April 2022, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a state-run cyber security agency, issued a bizarre notification, which many activists believe spells a death knell to user privacy in the country. Read more
Massive protest against anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar
People staged protest as South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on May 12, reached Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi to take action against the encroachment. Protesters raised slogans against the demolition. Politicians also joined the protest. Watch video here
Google joins Amazon to mull a bid for IPL
Alphabet Inc, owner of the ubiquitous search engine Google, has flagged an interest in bidding for the broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), joining the ranks of half a dozen media giants vying for the coveted asset in cricket-crazy India. Read more
