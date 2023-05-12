DH Evening Brief: Anxious Cong leaders huddle ahead of K'taka poll results; Imran Khan granted 2-week protective bail

Anxious Cong leaders huddle ahead of Assembly polls results
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election results, top Congress leaders huddled on Friday to discuss various scenarios, including ways in which the party can keep its flock together if there’s a photo finish.
Votes polled on May 10 will be counted on Saturday. The halfway mark in the Karnataka Assembly is 113.
Karnataka Polls: HD Kumaraswamy offers pact, but with conditions
Anticipating a fractured mandate, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said he is ready to enter into an alliance with either the BJP or Congress depending on which party fulfils his conditions.
Why ban the film, SC asks WB and TN govts on 'The Kerala Story'
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to explain the ban imposed on the screening of the filmThe Kerala Story, saying that the film is being exhibited in the rest of the country and there is no reason why it should be banned over there.
SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh
The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.
Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leaders meet at Yediyurappa's residence, confident party will get clear majority
A day ahead of counting of votes in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority, and said the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now.
Videos of betting on Assembly poll results go viral on social media in Karnataka's Mysuru
With just a day away for counting of votes of Karnataka legislative Assembly polls held on Wednesday, betting went in full swing in a few constituencies of Mysuru district. Several videos of people inviting for betting, pledging at least Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to huge amounts of farm land, went viral on social media.
Maharashtra braces for another round of legal battle
Notwithstanding the Supreme Court judgement, Maharashtra is heading for the third round of battle involving the June-2022 split of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.For Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief leader of Shiv Sena, and his predecessor and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, it does not end here.
Gehlot’s googly creates turmoil in poll-bound Rajasthan
What is common between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot? Undoubtedly, the two are among a handful of the shrewdest leaders in the Opposition space, about whom the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seldom talks loosely, lest they retaliate in unusual ways.
I-T department looking to tax Netflix's India operations
India is seeking to tax Netflix Inc's income earned from streaming services in the country, theEconomic Timesreported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.In a draft order, the tax authorities attributed an income of about 550 million rupees ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment (PE) in the assessment year 2021-22, the report added.
Islamabad High Court grants two-week bail to Imran Khan in corruption case
Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a graft case, private television channelGeo Newsreported.
SC willing to grant 3 more months to SEBI for probing Adani-Hindenburg issue
The Supreme Court on Friday told SEBI that it is willing to extend the time in relation to the probe in the Adani Group-Hindenburg report by three months and not six months.
Retail inflation declines to 18-month low of 4.7 pc in April
Retail inflation fell to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April mainly due to cooling food prices, government data showed on Friday.
CBI books IRS official for seeking bribe for not framing Aryan Khan
CBI on Friday booked IRS officer Wankhede for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drug bust case.
