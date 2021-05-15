DH Evening Brief: May 15, 2021

Overall Covid-19 situation stabilising in India: Centre
The overall Covid-19 situation in the country is stabilising and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Saturday. At a press conference on Saturday, top health officials said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Read more
Government, administration, public - all dropped guard after first Covid-19 wave, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
After the first wave of Covid-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic. Addressing a lecture series ‘Positivity Unlimited’, Bhagwat said the country should stay united and work as a team in these testing times, instead of pointing fingers at each other. Read more
Govt discontinues home isolation in rural Karnataka to prevent spread of Covid-19
Gearing up to counter the sudden surge in the fresh Covid cases in the districts and rural parts of Karnataka, the state government on Saturday decided to discontinue the home isolation system in villages and taluks and instead directed Deputy Commissioners to admit all Covid positive patients to Covid Care Centres or isolation centres. Accommodating the patients, the district administration has been told to make use of the government hostel and schools facilities. Read more
PM Modi stresses on door-to-door testing in rural areas, bats for transparency in reporting Covid-19 numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked officials to step up testing in areas reporting high test positivity rates, with a focus on door-to-door testing in rural parts of the country which were facing the brunt of the pandemic. Read more
Houses damaged, cracks develop in Valiyathura sea bridge as rains continue to batter Kerala
Scores of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and power supply disrupted for hours across Kerala as incessant rains and strong winds continue to lash the state on Saturday even as severe sea incursion disrupted normal life in the coastal areas. Read more
Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V: A look at possible side effects of Covid-19 vaccines
The first jab of Sputnik V in India was administered on Fridayin Hyderabad. This gives people three vaccine options to choose from.Scientists around the world are keeping an eye on the side effects of these vaccines and have confirmed that none are serious. All the three vaccines approved in India —Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik — have mild side effects. Read more
Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroys building with AP bureau
An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housedThe Associated Press'offices in the Gaza Strip. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. Read more
Cairn Energy begins process to seize Indian overseas assets to recover $1.7 billion
UK's Cairn Energy Plc has brought a lawsuit in the US to pierce the corporate veil between the Indian government and its owned flag carrier Air India so as to seize its overseas assets to recover $1.7 billion it has been awarded by an international arbitration tribunal for being taxed retroactively. Read more
The curious case of gaps between Covid-19 vaccine doses in India, UK
India earlier this week decided to widen the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, backed by the findings of a UK-based study. In a confusing turn of events, the United Kingdom in the same week opted to shorten that window to eight weeks, citing concerns over the fast-spreading B.1.617 variant, informally known as the “Indian variant”. Read more
