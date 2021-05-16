DH Evening Brief: May 16, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae: 73 villages affected in Karnataka, four dead
With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, four deaths have been reported in the state so far, officials said on Sunday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials Sunday morning, 73 villages, 17 taluks in seven districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan have been affected by the cyclone so far. Read more
Covid carnage: Are states lying about death figures?
Across India’s small towns and villages, local language newspapers are revealing that thousands more are probably dying of the coronavirus each day than the government’s data show. Read more
Cow dung as Covid-19 cure spurs black fungus fear
With videos and pictures of people dunking themselves in water mixed with cow dung surfacing on social media, medical experts are sounding the alarm against treating Covid-19 with cow dung, sayingthe practice could lead to an explosion in the number of mucormycosis or “black fungus” cases. Read more
Arrest me too: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi, tweets poster that got 15 arrested in Delhi
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led government to arrest him as he tweeted a picture critical of the leadership's policy on vaccines. "Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children abroad?" Rahul's tweet read. Read more
Israel strikes kill 33 in Gaza ahead of UN Security Council meet
Israeli strikes killed 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip Sunday, the worst reported daily death toll yet in the almost week-long clashes, as the UN Security Council prepared to meet amid global alarm at the escalating conflict. The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, saw the rivals again trade heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza since Monday and at 10 in Israel, according to authorities on either side. Read more
India's once-in-a-century Budget runs into trouble as coronavirus strikes back
India's annual Budget in February was lauded by many and raised hopes it would drive a sharp economic revival, but there are now fears that its promise may fall flat as it did not account for a crippling second wave of Covid-19 infections. Read more
