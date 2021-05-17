DH Evening Brief: May 17, 2021

Tauktae, most severe cyclone in the past two decades, to make landfall in Gujarat between 8 and 11 pm
Cyclone Tauktae is likely to make a landfall in Gujarat on Monday night between Porbandar and Mahua in Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra region from 8 pm to 11 pm as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" with wind speeds of around 155 to 165 km per hour with an intensity of 185 km per hour. Read more
Drama unfolds in Bengal: CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her after top TMC leaders held in Narada case
Three senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and Ministers along with a former TMC leader were arrested by the CBI in relation to the Narada sting operation case on Monday morning. Read more
DH Deciphers | Is the Indian-origin B.1.617 Covid variant behind the second wave?
B.1.617, a variant of the novel coronavirus first found in India in October last year, has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read more
Miniscule bleeding, clotting events post administration of Covishield in India: MoHFW
India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following Covid-19 immunisation has found. Read more
Politicians have no business hoarding Covid-19 medicines, should surrender them: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Monday said politicians have no business to hoard stocks of Covid-19 medicines and drugs in view of shortage in supply. Read more
Cyclone Tauktae: High tides sweep coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka & Goa
Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat. Here's a look at places and shores where the cyclone left a trail of devastation. See Pics
Pragya Thakur drinks cow urine every day to keep Covid-19 at bay
"If we have urine from an Indian cow every day, then it cures lung infection of Covid. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have to take any medicine against coronavirus and I don't have coronavirus," Thakur is heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. Read more
Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath launch first batch of DRDO Covid-19 drug 2-DG
The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Read more
Working 55 hours a week increases risk of death from heart disease and stroke: UN
The report by the UN's World Health Organization and International Labor Organization agencies comes as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates workplace changes that could reinforce the tendency to work longer hours. Read more
Tauktae, most severe cyclone in the past two decades, to make landfall in Gujarat between 8 and 11 pm
Cyclone Tauktae is likely to make a landfall in Gujarat on Monday night between Porbandar and Mahua in Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra region from 8 pm to 11 pm as a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" with wind speeds of around 155 to 165 km per hour with an intensity of 185 km per hour. Read more
Drama unfolds in Bengal: CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her after top TMC leaders held in Narada case
Three senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and Ministers along with a former TMC leader were arrested by the CBI in relation to the Narada sting operation case on Monday morning. Read more
DH Deciphers | Is the Indian-origin B.1.617 Covid variant behind the second wave?
B.1.617, a variant of the novel coronavirus first found in India in October last year, has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read more
Miniscule bleeding, clotting events post administration of Covishield in India: MoHFW
India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following Covid-19 immunisation has found. Read more
Politicians have no business hoarding Covid-19 medicines, should surrender them: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Monday said politicians have no business to hoard stocks of Covid-19 medicines and drugs in view of shortage in supply. Read more
Cyclone Tauktae: High tides sweep coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka & Goa
Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat. Here's a look at places and shores where the cyclone left a trail of devastation. See Pics
Pragya Thakur drinks cow urine every day to keep Covid-19 at bay
"If we have urine from an Indian cow every day, then it cures lung infection of Covid. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have to take any medicine against coronavirus and I don't have coronavirus," Thakur is heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. Read more
Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath launch first batch of DRDO Covid-19 drug 2-DG
The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Read more
Working 55 hours a week increases risk of death from heart disease and stroke: UN
The report by the UN's World Health Organization and International Labor Organization agencies comes as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates workplace changes that could reinforce the tendency to work longer hours. Read more