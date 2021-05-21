DH Evening Brief: May 21, 2021

Remove 'manipulated media' tag on 'toolkit' tweet, Centre tells Twitter
The Centre on Friday objected to Twitter for using the “Manipulated Media” tag for national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweets on the 'toolkit' allegedly used by the Congress to defame the Modi government’s Covid-19 efforts. Read more
RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as dividend to government
The Reserve Bank on Friday decided to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the exchequer, a move that will help the government to channelise more resources to combat the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: List of states, UTs which have declared 'black fungus' an epidemic
After the Centre urged the states and Union Territories to declare mucormycosis or 'black fungus' a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 on Thursday, several states have followed the advisory already. Read more
Tarun Tejpal acquitted in 2013 sexual harassment case
A fast-track court in Goa on Friday acquitted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who was chargesheeted for allegedly raping a junior colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. Read more
SBI posts record 80% quarterly profit YoY, announces dividend of Rs 4 a share
The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported an 80 per cent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 6.450.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, aided by a decline in bad loans. Read more
Chipko movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna dies of Covid-19
Sunderlal Bahuguna, veteran environmentalist and pioneer of the Chipko movement, breathed his last on Friday at the AIIMS in Rishikesh after battling Covid-19. Read more
A 10-step guide on how to use CoviSelf, the Covid-19 home-testing kit
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has endorsed an at-home Covid-19 self-testing kit, developed by a Pune-based firm, to aid in detection and treatment of the viral infection that has swept through the country. Read more
Modi turns emotional, asks health workers to focus on villages in Covid fight
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday turned emotional while virtually interacting with doctors and health workers of his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi as he paid tribute to those who had lost their lives while battling Covid 19. Read more
Floccinaucinihilipilification: Tharoor's latest tongue-twister in friendly banter with KTR
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words, on Friday threw in another head-scratcher – floccinaucinihilipilification. Read more
Is Covid-19 Modi’s Bofors moment?
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had told columnist Sheela Bhatt that whenever Narendra Modi’s downfall comes, it will be sudden and steep. Read more
Inside the race to find a Covid-19 treatment pill
In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a 'SWAT team' of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight Covid-19. Read more
