DH Evening Brief: May 22, 2021

Covid-19 situation stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases, active cases reducing: Centre
The Covid-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 per cent on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said that though there has been an overall decline in case burden but the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts. Read more
Centre must take action against Ramdev for making unscientific statements against allopathy: IMA
The Union health ministry should take action against yoga guru Ramdev as he has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine, the Indian Medical Association said on Saturday. Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as "untutored" statements are "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him", the apex doctors' body said in a statement. Read more
Will India's Covid-19 catastrophe hurt Narendra Modi?
India is suffering a coronavirus catastrophe with millions of infections and nearly 300,000 dead but it is likely to have a limited impact on the political fortunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's why. A massive surge in cases has overwhelmed the health system in many areas. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Which states in India have reported the highest number of mucormycosis cases?
India is battling a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, cometh Covid-19, cometh mucormycosis.Mucormycosis is an infection caused by a group of fungi called mucormycetes. It's also called 'black fungus' infection because it's characterised by black nasal discharges and black patches of skin around the nose in the initial stages. Read more
Some vaccines help nations exit the Covid-19 pandemic faster than others
With hundreds of millions of people now vaccinated against Covid-19, the coronavirus outbreak should begin to die down in places where a large chunk of the population has been inoculated. But that isn’t happening everywhere. Read more
Karnataka's oxygen quota for every Covid-19 patient among the lowest in India
Karnataka, which has the highest active Covid-19 cases in India, has among the lowest daily per-patient oxygen allocation at 1.90 litres, an analysis of government data shows. Officials say the situation has not improved despite the issue being raised “multiple times”. Read more
Congress, BJP fight as controversy over usage of 'Indian variant' grows
The Narendra Modi government has asked all social media platforms to remove any content that refers to the ‘Indian variant’ of the coronavirus, triggering a war of words with the opposition Congress. In a letter to all social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology saidit had come to the knowledge that a “false statement” was being circulated online implying that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the country. Read more
Supermoon, lunar eclipse and red blood moon - all at once, but what does that mean?
The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen during the early hours of May 26. But this is going to be an, especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. Read more
Covid-19 situation stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases, active cases reducing: Centre
The Covid-19 positivity rate has declined from 24.83 per cent on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul said that though there has been an overall decline in case burden but the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts. Read more
Centre must take action against Ramdev for making unscientific statements against allopathy: IMA
The Union health ministry should take action against yoga guru Ramdev as he has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine, the Indian Medical Association said on Saturday. Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as "untutored" statements are "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him", the apex doctors' body said in a statement. Read more
Will India's Covid-19 catastrophe hurt Narendra Modi?
India is suffering a coronavirus catastrophe with millions of infections and nearly 300,000 dead but it is likely to have a limited impact on the political fortunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's why. A massive surge in cases has overwhelmed the health system in many areas. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Which states in India have reported the highest number of mucormycosis cases?
India is battling a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, cometh Covid-19, cometh mucormycosis.Mucormycosis is an infection caused by a group of fungi called mucormycetes. It's also called 'black fungus' infection because it's characterised by black nasal discharges and black patches of skin around the nose in the initial stages. Read more
Some vaccines help nations exit the Covid-19 pandemic faster than others
With hundreds of millions of people now vaccinated against Covid-19, the coronavirus outbreak should begin to die down in places where a large chunk of the population has been inoculated. But that isn’t happening everywhere. Read more
Karnataka's oxygen quota for every Covid-19 patient among the lowest in India
Karnataka, which has the highest active Covid-19 cases in India, has among the lowest daily per-patient oxygen allocation at 1.90 litres, an analysis of government data shows. Officials say the situation has not improved despite the issue being raised “multiple times”. Read more
Congress, BJP fight as controversy over usage of 'Indian variant' grows
The Narendra Modi government has asked all social media platforms to remove any content that refers to the ‘Indian variant’ of the coronavirus, triggering a war of words with the opposition Congress. In a letter to all social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology saidit had come to the knowledge that a “false statement” was being circulated online implying that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the country. Read more
Supermoon, lunar eclipse and red blood moon - all at once, but what does that mean?
The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen during the early hours of May 26. But this is going to be an, especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. Read more