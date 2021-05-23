DH Evening Brief: May 23, 2021

  • updated: May 23 2021, 19:16 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for recovered Covid-19 patients: Govt panel head

    India is trying to save scarce Covid-19 vaccines by delaying shots for those who have recovered from the disease, the head of a government panel said, adding the campaign should not have been opened to all adults before covering the most vulnerable. Read more

  •  

    More doctors have died in Bihar than anywhere else during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

    In what is an alarming andshocking statistic, Bihar has registered the maximum number ofdeaths of doctorsin the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the total 329 deaths of medical practitioners in the country, Bihar has so far reported deaths of 96 doctors, around 30 per cent of the total casualty of doctors. A news agency, however, put the toll of doctors' death at over 400 during the second wave. Read more

  •  

    On the run in wrestler murder case, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar finally lands in police net

    On the run for about three weeks, wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, landed in the police net on early Sunday in connection with the killing of a young wrestler during a brawl in Chhatrasal stadium. Read more

  •  

    PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas. Read more

  •  

    Villagers jump into river to avoid Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

    The bizarre scene was witnessed at Sisauda village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district when a team of health officials reached the village on Sunday to vaccinate the residents against Covid-19. Read more

  •  

    Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm Yaas by Monday: IMD

    A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression that will cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts on May 26 as a "very severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more

  •  

    India challenges $1.2 billion Cairn arbitration award, says never agreed to arbitrate tax dispute

    India has challenged an international arbitration tribunal asking it to return $1.2 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc on grounds that it had never agreed to arbitrate over a "national tax dispute", the finance ministry said on Sunday. Read more