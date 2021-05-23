DH Evening Brief: May 23, 2021

India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for recovered Covid-19 patients: Govt panel head
India is trying to save scarce Covid-19 vaccines by delaying shots for those who have recovered from the disease, the head of a government panel said, adding the campaign should not have been opened to all adults before covering the most vulnerable. Read more
More doctors have died in Bihar than anywhere else during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
In what is an alarming andshocking statistic, Bihar has registered the maximum number ofdeaths of doctorsin the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the total 329 deaths of medical practitioners in the country, Bihar has so far reported deaths of 96 doctors, around 30 per cent of the total casualty of doctors. A news agency, however, put the toll of doctors' death at over 400 during the second wave. Read more
On the run in wrestler murder case, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar finally lands in police net
On the run for about three weeks, wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, landed in the police net on early Sunday in connection with the killing of a young wrestler during a brawl in Chhatrasal stadium. Read more
PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas. Read more
Villagers jump into river to avoid Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh
The bizarre scene was witnessed at Sisauda village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district when a team of health officials reached the village on Sunday to vaccinate the residents against Covid-19. Read more
Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm Yaas by Monday: IMD
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression that will cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts on May 26 as a "very severe cyclonic storm", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more
India challenges $1.2 billion Cairn arbitration award, says never agreed to arbitrate tax dispute
India has challenged an international arbitration tribunal asking it to return $1.2 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc on grounds that it had never agreed to arbitrate over a "national tax dispute", the finance ministry said on Sunday. Read more
