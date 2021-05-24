DH Evening Brief: May 24, 2021

On-site vaccine registration allowed for ages 18-44
On-site registration and appointment have now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the Co-WIN platform for Covid-19 vaccinations, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. However, this feature is being enabled only for government Covid-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) at present, it said. Read more
BBMP faces flak for violently forcing citizens to undergo Covid-19 test
Using force to get people tested for Covid-19, the highhandedness of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials has drawn flak from citizens. The brutal act of BBMP personnel assaulting a few citizens and forcing them to undergo an RT-PCR test near Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarthapet of Central Bengaluru on Monday left many shocked. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving the civic body in a fix. Read more
No indication that children will be hit in third wave of Covid-19: Centre
A steady decline in daily new Covid-19 cases has been observed since the last 17 days in India, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It also added that there is no indication as of now that children will be severely affected in the third wave of Covid-19. Read more
Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Myths propagated by leaders to 'boost immunity' against Covid-19
Among many deaths that have gone unreported in this deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is also the grizzly murder of scientific temper in the country. While the family members of virus-affected patients criss-crossed cities and towns to arrange life-saving medicines like remdesivir and medical oxygen, many politicians indulged in prescribing unproven 'cures', further pushing people towards the virus that has now killed over 3 lakh Indians in over a year. Read more
Sushil Kumar made video of murder to spread fear, ensure influence in wrestling circuit: Delhi Police
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who wasarrested on Sundayin connection with the killing of a young wrestler, had allegedly asked his friend to record a video of the incident to spread fear in the wrestling circuit and ensure his influence. Read more
Details of 18 crore Domino's India customers on sale on dark web
Last month,Domino's India server stole 13TB of critical user information including names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, and more than details of 10 lakh credit cards. Now, Domino's India is again back in the news. This time, data of pizza orders with user data such as name, e-mail, mobile, GPS location, and more details have come into the hands of hackers. Read more
A mid-air wedding in the presence of guests and relatives took place inside a SpiceJet chartered flight on May 23 morning wherein Covid-19 social distancing norms were violated, sources said on Monday. The chartered flight left the Madurai airport and remained airborne for approximately two hours on Sunday morning before returning there, they added. Read more
