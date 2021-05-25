DH Evening Brief: May 25, 2021

Bengal, Odisha gear up for very severe cyclone Yaas; landfall likely near Balasore on May 26
A deep depression located over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm Yaas and is expected to hit several coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday noon after intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm. Read more
Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine found safe, effective in 12 to 17-year-olds
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday, potentially setting the stage for a second vaccine for school-aged children to be authorised in July. Read more
Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen submits 'Master File' to FDA on Covaxin
Ocugen, Bharat Biotech's American partner for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has submitted a "Master File" to the US Food and Drug Administration prior to seeking an emergency use authorisation in that country. Read more
Centre plans stimulus package to support economic growth
India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localised lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said. Read more
As Covid-19 vaccine shortage soars, daily jabs plunge over 35% to 980 per 10 lakh adults: Report
As the vaccine mismanagement and the resultant shortage continue, the daily vaccination has come down to 980 per 10 lakh people as of May 23, down from 1,455 per 10 lakh a week earlier and against the world average of 3,564 per 10 lakh, according to a report. Read more
No reason to believe children will be disproportionately affected in third Covid-19 wave: Expert
There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of a government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services. Read more
Sack Shashi Tharoor from Parliamentary panel, BJP MP tells Lok Sabha Speaker
The ongoing spat between Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Shashi Tharoor from Congress and panel member Nishikant Dubey from the BJP has kicked up a fresh storm on the "toolkit" issue with Dubey writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing the panel head of "cantankerous, inane and rogue behaviour". Read more
Tone-deaf politics of the BJP in West Bengal
Priorities change, sometimes fast and sometimes slowly. In politics, priorities shift as a reaction and a response to events that overtake earlier concerns. And events have rushed past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political agenda in West Bengal, leaving it looking increasingly more irrelevant, at least for now. Read more
Toolkit row: Congress seeks 'manipulated media' tag on Twitter posts by 11 BJP ministers
Amid a raging debate over the ‘toolkit’ controversy, Congress on Tuesday knocked on the doors of Twitter, seeking a ‘manipulated media’ tag on the posts by 11 Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi. Read more
Covid-19: All you need to know about 'yellow fungus'
Although the second coronavirus wave is finally showing signs of retreat with fresh daily cases dipping to their lowest since mid-April, a spate of fungal infections have followed in its aftermath — the latest being a deadly “yellow fungus”. Read more
