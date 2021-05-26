DH Evening Brief: May 26, 2021

'No fundamental right absolute': Centre responds to WhatsApp
Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement said that the Government of India respects right to privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message."Such requirements are only in case when a particular message is required for prevention, investigation or punishment of serious offences such as sexually explicit content," it stated. Read more
1 crore people affected, 3 lakh houses damaged due to cyclone Yaas, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
At least one crore people were affected and three lakh houses damaged in West Bengal due to the rough weather conditions arising out of cyclone 'Yaas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. Read more
Court questions conduct of survivor while acquitting Tarun Tejpal
A sessions court here whileacquitting journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape caseraised questions on the conduct of the victim woman after the alleged incident and said she did not demonstrate any kind of normative behaviour that a victim of sexual assault might show. Read more
Covid-19: Is mucormycosis contagious?
In the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India, the country is witnessinga sudden surge in the number of mucormycosis cases. The infection that’s causing people to go blind is now announced as an epidemic in several states. Read more
Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passes away at 104
Noted freedom fighter and centenarian H S Doreswamy passed away on Wednesday afternoon due to cardiac arrest.The 104-year-old Gandhian was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research a few days ago due to old age-related sickness including hypertension and bronchitis. Read more
WhatsApp case fuels fears over India's new social media rules
New rules governing social media companies in India will make it hard for the firms to operate and give authorities the power to censor internet users, campaigners warned after WhatsApp filed a suit against the Indian government.WhatsApp, a unit of Facebook, filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government, seeking to block regulations taking effect on Wednesday that experts say would compel the firm to break privacy protections. Read more
UK study finds long-term lung damage after contracting Covid-19
Researchers in the UK have identified persistent damage to lungs in Covid-19 patients at least three months after they were discharged from hospital, and in some cases the duration is even longer.The study, conducted by Sheffield and Oxford researchers using a cutting-edge method of imaging, said the damage was not detected by routine CT scans and clinical tests, and the patients would consequently normally be told their lungs are normal. Read more
IMA serves defamation notice on Ramdev
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru. Read more
JEE (Advanced) 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic
The JEE (Advanced) 2021, which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
