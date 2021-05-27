DH Evening Brief: May 27, 2021

Delhi Police hit back at Twitter in 'toolkit' case, say 'it is seeking dubious sympathy'
Delhi Police on Thursday hit back at Twitter claiming that its statement accusing it of using "intimidation tactics" in the toolkit case was "not only mendacious but designed to impede a lawful inquiry". The Police alleged that the microblogging platform was seeking "dubious sympathy" while refusing to share information it possesses. Read more
Modi government busts myths on Covid-19 vaccinations
Facing accusations of delay in placing orders for vaccines, the government on Thursday defended its vaccine procurement policy saying it has been pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports, and has even waived local trials for well-established foreign vaccine makers. Read more
Covid second wave triggers raft of GDP growth forecast revisions: RBI annual report
Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered revision of growth projections for the current financial year with consensus gravitating towards its earlier forecast of 10.5 per cent. Read more
India in touch with Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda to bring back Mehul Choksi
India is in touch with the governments of Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda to bring back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean region, sources said on Thursday. Read more
Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video
Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev's alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him". Read more
There is a political effort to depict current government in a certain way: S Jaishankar in US
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there is "a political effort" to depict the current government in India in a certain way and there is a difference between the political imagery that has been "concocted" and actually the governance record out there. Read more
Bengaluru to test sewage for early identification of Covid-19 clusters
The Karnataka government will start testing sewage water to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 with a city-wide surveillance system where traces of coronavirus will help identify potential clusters. Read more
Social media rules aren't new, SC had suggested tracing origin of messages inciting violence in 2019
Though WhatsApp challenged the validity of new rules to trace the origin of some messages on judicial order or executive direction, the Supreme Court had in 2019 suggested such a regime to check contents inciting violence, promoting illegal weapons, drugs, pornography and paedophilic activity. Read more
Paytm targets Rs 21,800 crore IPO in India’s largest debut
Paytm, India’s leading digital payments provider, is aiming to raise about Rs 21,800 crore ($3 billion) in an initial public offering late this year, according to a person familiar with the deal, in what could be the country’s largest debut ever. Read more
Twitter says concerned about India staff safety after police visit
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, days after police visited its office as part of a probe related to the social media firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated. Read more
In Pics | The world's cheapest countries to buy petrol
Amid the surging fuel prices in India, let's take a look at the countries across the globe with the cheapest fuel prices: Read More
