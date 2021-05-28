DH Evening Brief: May 28, 2021

PM's image dead, brutal third Covid wave likely, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP hits back at 'mindless blabbering'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image of a strong leader is dead and said it was time he started worrying about the Covid-19 crisis that could bring further miseries if not controlled soon. Read more
Everyone will be vaccinated for Covid-19 by December, says Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the vaccination exercise for Covid-19 in India will be completed by December. Read more
BJP slams Mamata for skipping meeting with PM Modi
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Cyclone Yaas, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused her of "murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism". Read more
No tie-up with anyone for Sputnik V supply: Dr Reddy's clarifies it is 'sole distributor' in India
Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's on Friday said that it has initiated legal action against "unscrupulous elements" committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. It clarified that there is no tie-up with anyone to supply Sputnik V in India. Read more
Why deadly 'black fungus' is ravaging Covid patients in India
The hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, a medical school in Sevagram, Maharashtra, has been taking in patients afflicted with Covid since May 2020. But in the middle of last month, something changed. Read more
DH Deciphers | Social media rules: Is it govt vs WhatsApp or govt vs you?
The new regulations that deal with social media, news websites and video streaming services have set off a debate on individual privacy, freedom of speech and governmental control. WhatsApp and Twitter have challenged them, and a legal scrutiny is under way. Read more
'Tsunami of bodies' in Surat suggests official Covid-19 death toll is too low
At least seven crematoriums and graveyards in Gujarat's Surat saw a more than three-fold rise in the number of cremations and burials last month compared with a year ago, suggesting many more Covid-19 fatalities than an official tally. Read more
Covid-19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday. Read more
Mamata briefs PM on damages from cyclone Yaas, seeks Rs 20,000-crore relief package
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the damages caused by cyclone 'Yaas' in the state and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas. Read more
Karnataka II PUC exams may be held online
The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic. Read more
