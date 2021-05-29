DH Evening Brief: May 29, 2021

Children orphaned due to Covid-19 to get monthly stipend upon turning 18, Rs 10L after turning 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.The Prime Minister's Office has said that such children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM-CARES. Read more
Karnataka to continue stringent Covid-19 measures throughout June?
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated Saturday that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases.“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. Read more
Fact-checker whose agenda is to hate Modi can't be fact-checker: R S Prasad on Twitter's 'manipulated media' tag
Prasad slammed Twitter for its recent decision to tag BJP leader Sambit Patra's post on Congress' alleged "toolkit" as a "manipulated media", saying that the social media giant should not be biased. Read more
IPL moved to UAE for remainder of 2021 season
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday. The BCCI said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November. Read more
Delhi court grants bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black marketing case
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in a case pertaining to the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his upscale restaurants, including Khan Chacha.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg has directed the accused not to contact the customers to whom he had sold the concentrators, not to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses, and join the investigation as and when called by the police. Read more
Can touch PM Modi's feet for Bengal's welfare; BJP-led Centre pursuing vendetta politics: Mamata
Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was pursuing "vendetta politics", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed to the Union government to withdraw its order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and allow the senior bureaucrat to work for people amid the Covid-19 crisis. Read more
'Uttar Pradesh govt was aware of dumping of corpses in river'
A senior Uttar Pradesh government official in a meeting on May 15 told the Centre that the practice of dumping bodies in rivers was prevalent in the state and the UP government was aware of the same. Read more
