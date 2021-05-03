DH Evening Brief: May 3, 2021

24 Covid-19 patients dead after Chamarajanagar hospital runs out of oxygen
In a tragic turn of events, a total of 24 patients died in Chamarajanagar district, 175 kilometres from Bengaluru, on Sunday, after hospitals ran out of oxygen. Officials said that 23 patients died at the district Covid Hospital and one at a private hospital. Read more
Consider lockdown to curb second Covid-19 wave: SC to Centre and state govts
The Supreme Court has asked the Union and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare". Read more
You can now find nearest vaccination centres on WhatsApp in India
Recently, Google and Amazon launched new services on respective apps Search, Maps and digital assistant Alexa that offer details on the nearest Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres in global regions including India. Read more
Centre rubbishes Poonawalla's claims that no additional Covid-19 vaccine doses were ordered
The Centre on Monday opposed media reports that claimed the Centre did not place orders for the Serum Institute's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield amid a tussle between Adar Poonawalla's company and the government. Read more
NEET-PG exam postponed for at least 4 months
The Centre on Monday announced thatNEET-PG exam will be postponed for at least 4 months in a bid to make more personnel available to fight teh Covid-19 situation in the country. The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduate studies in the field of medicine. Read more
Medical interns to be deployed for Covid-19 duties
Seeking to augment human resources deployed in fighting Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a number of measures, including postponing the NEET-PG for at least four months to make a large number of qualified doctors available for pandemic duty and pressing into servicemedicalinterns. Read more
