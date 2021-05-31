DH Evening Brief: May 31, 2021

India's GDP contracts by 7.3% in FY21, rises 1.6% in Q4
India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21. Read more
Time to define sedition law, its application on media: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is time the penal provision related to sedition was defined and interpreted particularly with regard to its application on the media in view of freedom of the press.A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat protected two Telugu channels TV5 and ABN Andhrajyothi against any coercive action in the FIR lodged against them for telecasting interviews of rebel YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. Read more
Karnataka govt mulls lifting lockdown curbs in a phased manner
The Karnataka government is contemplating tounlock the lockdown in a phased mannerby easing restrictions, providedCovid-19infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. Read more
China changes policy, allows couples to have 3 children
Chinaannounced on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agencyXinhuareported. Read more
Policymakers must have 'ears on ground', SC says on mandatory registration on Co-WIN
The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre that its policymakers must have an ear to ground and "smell the coffee" to take into account the digital divide as they made it mandatory for people between 18 to 45 years to register on CoWIN app to get vaccinated for Covid-19.Read more
West Bengal Chief Secy retires, appointed as chief adviser to CM Mamata Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was appointing West Bengal's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay as an Advisor for three years effective from Tuesday, after allowing the bureaucrat who was ordered by the central government to report to Delhi, to retire. Read more
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking Centre's intervention in Lakshadweep issue
The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the decisions of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and terming those as attempts of Sangh Parivar to impose its agenda on the people. The resolution demanded the Centre recall the administrator. Read more
