DH Evening Brief: May 6, 2021

It's BJP vs BJP in Karnataka amid second Covid-19 wave
It’s BJP vs BJP in Karnataka as the B S Yediyurappa administration has come under fire from its own leaders over the handling of the second Covid-19 wave. Read more
Not even 24 hours of new govt...: Mamata Banerjee on Central team probing post-poll violence in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre for sending afact-finding team, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal. She said, "BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It's not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people's mandate."Read more
Explained | How the US waiving IP rights could pave way for a 'people’s vaccine'
The US's support for waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines could mark a turning point for smaller, low-income countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
So far, reports of irregular bleeding have been anecdotal. And it's hard to draw any links to the vaccines since changes could be the result of other factors including stress, diet and exercise habits. There's also a lack of data tracking changes to menstrual cycles after vaccines in general. Read more
Centre moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order on oxygen allocation
The Centre Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating Covid-19 patients. Read more
Delhi government caps prices of private ambulance services amid Covid-19 pandemic
The Delhi government has capped the prices of the private ambulance at Rs 1,500 for the first 10 km and Rs 100 per km beyond the first 10 km for Patient Transport Ambulance. For Basic Life Support Ambulance, the price has been capped at Rs 2,000 for the first 10 km and Rs 100 per km beyond the first 10 km. Read more
Restaurants and Good Samaritans step up to feed Covid-19 patients across Bengaluru
With the highest number of active cases in India, Bengaluru city is facing severe disruption to the way its residents and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. Still, out of the gloom, many selfless restaurants and Good Samaritans are doing their part to feed the afflicted and needy. Read more
UK Covid-19 variant dominates north India, double mutant found mostly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, says NCDC chief
The UK strain of coronavirus is currently dominating parts of north India while double mutant could be found mostly in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat, Sujeet Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said. He, however, added that the B1.1.7 lineage of SARS CoV-2 (UK variant) is declining in proportion across the country in the last month and a half. Read more
