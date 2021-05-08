DH Evening Brief: May 8, 2021

Over 9 lakh Covid-19 patients on oxygen support across India, 1.7 lakh on ventilator: Vardhan
While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. Read more
Supreme Court constitutes National Task Force to look into oxygen distribution across country
The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need, and distribution of oxygen for the entire country. Read more
DCGI approves anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO for emergency use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved an anti-Covid oral drug, developed by DRDO, for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said on Saturday. Read more
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic, starting May 10. Read more
10 dead, several injured after blast at quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district
At least 10 workers were killed in a quarry in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh after explosive materials used to break rocks exploded on Saturday. Read more
In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
The construction for the Central Vista construction is in full swing amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and a lockdown in the national capital. The project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. See Pics
Coronavirus positive test not mandatory for admission to Covid-19 facility
Union Health Ministry on Saturday revised national policy for admission of Covid-19 patients to dedicated facilities. Under the revised policy, a positive test for the Covid-19 virus will not be required mandatorily for admission to a Covid-19 health facility. Read more
Covid-19 turns into money-minting opportunity in Delhi
An oxygen concentrator worth Rs 31,000 sold at Rs 1.65 lakh; an oxygen cylinder of Rs 40,000 sold at Rs 1.45 lakh; Rs 14,000 charged for a 6-km ambulance ride from a hospital to a crematorium; an Ayurveda doctor black-marketing medicines and a nurse stealing Remdesivir to sell it for Rs 70,000 -- the Covid-19 pandemic has become a money-minting opportunity for many in Delhi. Read more
First batch of Indian women police inducted into Army
The first batch of Indian Military Police with 83 women soldiers was officially inducted into the Indian Army on Saturday. The attestation parade of this first batch was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of the Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMPC&S) in Bengaluru. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails
The Supreme Court has stressed limiting arrest, the release of prison inmates and taking care of patients for effective management of Covid-19 pandemic inside overburdened jails of the country. Read more
Personality traits that make coping with lockdown easier
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, I opined that for introverts quarantine can be a liberation. I was extrapolating from personal experience and historical examples. And many other pundits had a similar hunch. But we were speculating before we had empirical data. Now that such information is available, what does it say? Read more
Over 9 lakh Covid-19 patients on oxygen support across India, 1.7 lakh on ventilator: Vardhan
While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. Read more
Supreme Court constitutes National Task Force to look into oxygen distribution across country
The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need, and distribution of oxygen for the entire country. Read more
DCGI approves anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO for emergency use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved an anti-Covid oral drug, developed by DRDO, for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said on Saturday. Read more
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu govt imposes complete lockdown from May 10 to 24
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic, starting May 10. Read more
10 dead, several injured after blast at quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district
At least 10 workers were killed in a quarry in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh after explosive materials used to break rocks exploded on Saturday. Read more
In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
The construction for the Central Vista construction is in full swing amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and a lockdown in the national capital. The project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. See Pics
Coronavirus positive test not mandatory for admission to Covid-19 facility
Union Health Ministry on Saturday revised national policy for admission of Covid-19 patients to dedicated facilities. Under the revised policy, a positive test for the Covid-19 virus will not be required mandatorily for admission to a Covid-19 health facility. Read more
Covid-19 turns into money-minting opportunity in Delhi
An oxygen concentrator worth Rs 31,000 sold at Rs 1.65 lakh; an oxygen cylinder of Rs 40,000 sold at Rs 1.45 lakh; Rs 14,000 charged for a 6-km ambulance ride from a hospital to a crematorium; an Ayurveda doctor black-marketing medicines and a nurse stealing Remdesivir to sell it for Rs 70,000 -- the Covid-19 pandemic has become a money-minting opportunity for many in Delhi. Read more
First batch of Indian women police inducted into Army
The first batch of Indian Military Police with 83 women soldiers was officially inducted into the Indian Army on Saturday. The attestation parade of this first batch was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of the Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMPC&S) in Bengaluru. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails
The Supreme Court has stressed limiting arrest, the release of prison inmates and taking care of patients for effective management of Covid-19 pandemic inside overburdened jails of the country. Read more
Personality traits that make coping with lockdown easier
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, I opined that for introverts quarantine can be a liberation. I was extrapolating from personal experience and historical examples. And many other pundits had a similar hunch. But we were speculating before we had empirical data. Now that such information is available, what does it say? Read more