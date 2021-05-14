DH Evening Brief: May 14, 2021

Centre to give 1.92 cr Covid-19 vaccines to states, UTs by May-end: Health Ministry
The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in advance. States/UTs have been requested to direct the officials concerned to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise vaccine wastage, it said. Read more
India’s Covid crisis pushes up cost of living — and dying
Ashok Khondare, a 39-year-old vegetable seller in Pune, had already borrowed money to pay for his sister's treatment when she died in a private hospital two weeks after contacting Covid-19. Read more
Imported Sputnik V doses to cost Rs 995.40, Dr Reddy's administers first jab in Hyderabad
Dr Reddy's on Friday announced that imported doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V would cost Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST (Rs 995.40). It held a soft launch of the Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad and administered the first jab on Friday. Read more
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza
Palestinian families grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire at what it said was a large network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion. Read more
Covid-19 pandemic helps father and daughter in Kerala reunite after three decades
Amidst the distressing times of Covid-19, the pandemic has brought cheer to a 33-year-old woman in Kerala as she reunited with her father after 33 years. Read more
It is PM Modi's duty to tell the real risk of B.1.617 Covid-19 variant to the world
If you haven’t heard of B.1.617 yet, chances are you soon will. This particular Covid-19 variant is at least partly behind the overwhelming second wave in India, the current global epicentre of the pandemic. Read more
How murky legal rules allow Elon Musk to keep moving markets
With his cult following, Telsa boss Elon Musk has amassed considerable power to move markets with his musings, but murky rules make it difficult for regulators to rein him in. Read more
Vaccine lottery: States grapple with how to share Covid-19 vaccines
Arjun Kumar was wary about getting a Covid-19 vaccine until India's deadly second wave reached villages near his home in the eastern state of Odisha. Read more
