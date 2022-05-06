DH Evening Brief: Delhi Police takes custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; Shah demands CBI enquiry into death of WB BJYM worker
DH Evening Brief: Delhi Police takes custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; Shah demands CBI enquiry into death of WB BJYM worker
updated: May 06 2022, 16:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Delhi Police takes custody of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga
In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.
Shah demands CBI enquiry into death of WB BJYM worker
Demanding a CBI probe into the death of BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata’s Kashipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said a culture of violence and a fear psychosis was prevalent in Bengal.
Trinamool-BJP spar over political affiliation of dead Kolkata youth
Hours after the body of a youth was found hanging in an abandoned room near the railway yard in North Kolkata's Cossipore on Friday, claims and counter-claims began between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over his political affiliation.
Cops didn't allow my son to wear turban: Bagga's father
Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh on Friday alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.
Science doesn't lie, Modi does: Rahul on WHO Covid data
Congress on Friday demanded a hefty rise in compensation for the families of those who died of Covid-19 after the World Health Organization estimated the country's toll was nearly 10 times the reported figure.
'Bad boys' are back: India doubles down on coal as heatwave worsens power crisis
India is planning to reopen more than 100 coal mines previously considered financially unsustainable, a government official said on Friday, as a power crisis forces the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter to double down on the dirty fuel.
A gift from 'Team Tulsi Bhai' to India, silent on China
Team Tulsi Bhai seems to have salvaged their declining global reputation during this pandemic a bit by showing gumption in pushing forward with this report despite unhappy countries like India. Yet, the report has been quiet about statistics from China, or even now, the fact that WHO's fact-finding mission still is vague about the sources of the virus does its reputation hardly any good service thus far.
