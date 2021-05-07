DH Evening Brief: May 7, 2021

Lockdown in Karnataka inevitable, says CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a lockdown in the state was "inevitable" going by the rise in Covid-19 cases.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the Annamma Devi temple in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar, Yediyurappa said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. "That's why a lockdown might become inevitable," he said.
India’s modelling has Covid-19 outbreak peaking in coming days
A mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests India’s current Covid-19 outbreak could peak in the coming days, but the group’s projections have been changing and were wrong last month.
Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, five days after the DMK secured a comfortable majority in the 234-member state assembly.
The Tejasvi Surya effect: Trauma, harassment and suspension
Minutes after Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya read out a list of 17 Muslim staffers while making allegations about the bed blocking scam, Ayesha Shaikh, a BBMP helpline staffer, received a call from a person introducing himself as a patient but had a different query: "Is there a Muslim call receiver next to you? How many more are they going to kill?"
Supreme Court declines to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order on oxygen supply