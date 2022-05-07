DH Evening Brief: ED says Xiaomi's allegations of coercion baseless; Delhi police make U-turn in 'hate speech' case
DH Evening Brief: ED says Xiaomi's allegations of coercion baseless; Delhi police make U-turn in 'hate speech' case
updated: May 07 2022, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Xiaomi's allegations of coercion baseless, afterthought: ED
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday rejected as "baseless" the allegations that the statements of Xiaomi India officials, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi, were recorded "under coercion", saying the charges were an afterthought.
Is CM's post for sale? asks Siddaramaiah in taunt aimed at BJP
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to know whether the Karnataka Chief Minister's seat was offered in exchange for money to aspiring candidates by the BJP, and sought a probe into allegations made by a ruling party MLA that he was approached by power brokers, asking him to pay Rs 2,500 crore bribe for the top position.
Modi faces a dilemma: Keep voters happy or feed the world
A growing food security threat is set to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a conundrum: continue sending wheat to countries hit by dwindling supplies from the war in Ukraine or stockpile food at home to fend off high inflation.
Bagga has injuries on back, shoulders: Medical report
A medical leave certificate of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was freed following his arrest, revealed that he suffered multiple injuries on his back and shoulder, according to documents accessed by IANS.
Former US president Donald J Trump installed three Supreme Court justices during his term, thus becoming the first commander-in-chief since Richard M Nixon to install the highest number of US Supreme Court justices.
