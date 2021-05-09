DH Evening Brief: May 9, 2021

BJP names former Congress 'dissident' Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam's new CM
After a week-long tussle, BJP on Sunday named senior minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former "dissident" in Congress, as the new Assam Chief Minister, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the party's face of identity politics in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
How government's false narratives fuelled the second Covid-19 wave
For three consecutive days earlier this week, Paromita, a young woman living at Noida Extension, drove from one hospital to another, looking for an oxygen bed for her 46-year-old husband, whose blood oxygen level had dipped to a dangerously low level. Her husband died without receiving any treatment. Read more
How to protect yourself against more Covid-19 waves in future
With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country and concerns being raised about a possible third wave, experts caution that the next wave could be less severe if people keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour and a large portion of the population is vaccinated. Read more
Bengaluru's young, middle-aged people succumbing to Covid-19
Young and middle-aged people are increasingly dying of Covid-19 as manydid not get vaccinated or were previously ineligible for inoculation. TillApril 1, Covid-19 deaths were predominantly among those above the age of 60. Experts say that has now changed. Read more
World turns to China for Covid-19 vaccines after India, US stumble
The world is fast becoming ever more reliant on China for vaccines, with India’s raging virus outbreak stifling its ability to deliver on supply deals, even as the UStries to position itself as a champion of wider access. Over the past few weeks, leaders of some of the globe’s most populous nations have sought more shots from China despite concerns about their effectiveness. Read more
Explained | What patent waivers on Covid-19 drugs mean for low-income countries
India, South Africa and other developing countries are likely to push for a wider waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 drugs and medical tools after US President Joe Biden and Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed their call to waive off intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. Read more
