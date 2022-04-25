DH Evening Brief | Mevani rearrested for 'assaulting' officials; Bible in school stirs row in Bengaluru
DH Evening Brief | Mevani rearrested for 'assaulting' officials; Bible in school stirs row in Bengaluru
updated: Apr 25 2022, 16:54 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case over 'Godse' tweet on PM Modi
Independent MLA from Gujarat JigneshMevaniwas granted bail on Monday by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 richest women on the planet in 2022, according to Forbes. See pics
Russia announces ceasefire around Mariupol steel plant
Russia's defence ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city. Read more
I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood star and host Kangana Ranaut shared a traumatic experience in the showLock Upp. The actorshared she had to face sexual assault in childhood and she can never forget this. Read more
World's oldest person dies in Japan
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka. Read more
Twitter under pressure from shareholders to seek deal with Musk
Twitter Inc is coming under increasing pressure from its shareholders to negotiate with Elon Musk even though the world's richest person has called his $43 billion bid for the social media platform his best and final offer, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more
Gujarat: Don't write off Congress despite AAP's entry
The physics of elections is the science of intense heat, blinding light and deafening sound but sans substance. And Gujarat is the next state of the Indian Union up for this electoral extravaganza alongside Himachal Pradesh later this year. Read more
'Doctor' PK to Congress' aid: Contradictions and coherence
In an ideal situation, human beings should be able to go through life without needing specialist medical intervention for the mind. But there are challenging times when a doctor who prescribes pills can help, but the real work has to be done by the individual themselves. Read more
After hijab, Bible in school triggers row in Bengaluru
After wearing of hijab in classrooms stoked a controversy in Karnataka, a school's directive asking for an undertaking from parents to allow students to carry Bible to its premises has now triggered a fresh row. Read more
Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more
