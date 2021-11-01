DH Evening Brief: November 1, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav to not contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not contest the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections himself even as he announced that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal is now final.
Now, Indians who have taken Covaxin can fly to Australia
The Australian government on Monday recognised India’s Covaxin, a vaccine against the coronavirus. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.
Diwali 2021: Can you burst crackers in your state?
As India cautiously prepares for the upcoming Diwali celebrations,several states in the country have banned the bursting of firecrackers. A few states have allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers, also known as eco-friendly crackers as they cause less pollution, while others have issued strict guidelines for the festive season.
Will move to PM's residence if farmers evicted from protest site, says BKU member
Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaderGurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that protesting farmers would move to the PM's residence if there is any attempt to forcibly evict them from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.
Covid-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
The global death toll from Covid-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.
UP polls: Congress prepares separate manifesto for women, promises free LPG cylinders, bus rides
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and promised them free LPG cylinders and travel in government buses if voted to power.
T20 World Cup: 'Disappointed' cricket fraternity questions Team India's tactics
India have been pushed to the brink of elimination after Virat Kohli and his men slumped to their second loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup and the cricket fraternity is struggling to make sense of the insipid performance.
Britain to back $1 bn World Bank green loan to India: Report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a sovereign guarantee for a $1 billion World Bank loan for India to develop green infrastructure, three sources familiar with the matter toldReuterson Monday.
Not just Facebook, these companies are also in quest for the metaverse
Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms Inc to signal its focus on the metaverse, which it thinks will be the successor to the mobile internet.
