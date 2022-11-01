Evening Brief: Modi visits Morbi bridge site, meets injured; Conman Sukesh claims he was forced to pay Rs 10 cr to Satyendra

Was forced to pay Rs 10 crore to Satyendra Jain, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar in letter to L-G
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has made sensational claims that he paid over Rs 50 crore to AAP for an “important” post in the party, Rs 10 crore to jailed minister Satyender Jain and Rs 12.5 crore to jail Director General Sandeep Goel as “protection money”.
WhatsApp bans 26 lakh accounts in India as amended IT rules take shape
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday said it banned over 26 lakh accounts in India in the month of September in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, which are now being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.
Bengaluru court sentences man to prison for Facebook post celebrating Pulwama attack
A Bengaluru court has sentenced a person to five year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for Facebook posts celebrating the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The special court judge Gangadhara C M convicted Faiz Rasheed, a resident of Kacharakanahalli in Bengaluru City, for the offences under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
PM Narendra Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site, meets injured persons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the site of bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi and took a stock of the ground situation following the disaster that claimed at least 141 lives.
12 arrested for forceful religious conversions in Karnataka
At least 12 persons were arrested for attempting religious conversions of tribals in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagar district, police said on Tuesday.
Puneeth Rajkumar conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously
Karnataka's highest civilian award the 'Karnataka Ratna' was conferred posthumously on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day).
Munugodu bypolls in Telangana: 'Note for vote' becoming people's 'right'
“Your vote is your right, do not sell it,” Election Commission of India urged voters by printing these lines in Telugu on big bannersacross Munugodu.
Elon Musk ropes in Indian-origin technology executive as he 'revamps' Twitter
Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin technology executive, is “helping out” Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as he revamps the social media giant following its acquisition by the billionaire entrepreneur.
Dravid backs under fire K L Rahul to shine in T20 World Cup
India coach Rahul Dravid said Tuesday they are shutting out criticism of KL Rahul and backed the opening batsman to come good at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Over 75 planes of Indian carriers grounded due to maintenance, engine issues: Report
Aviation consultancy firm CAPA said on Tuesday said that more than 75 planes of Indian carriers are currently grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues.
