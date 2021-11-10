DH Evening Brief: November 10, 2021

Channi faces criticism over ouster of Punjab A-G; Jakhar calls him 'compromised CM'
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi faced flak from leaders of his own party on Wednesday for ousting the advocate general, with former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar calling him a "really compromised CM".
Ideal time for Covid-19 booster is 6 months after 2nd vaccine dose: Bharat Biotech MD
The ideal time for a booster dose for the Covid-19 vaccine is six months after the second dose, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said on Wednesday, and also emphasised the importance of having a nasal vaccine.
Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth about $6.5 billion as shares of the firm surged as much as 89 per centwhen they started trading Wednesday. She’s become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Poverty-stricken woman sells 3-day-old son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra
Struck by extreme poverty, a 32-year-old woman from Shirdi town in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district allegedly sold her three-day-old son to a man in Mumbai for Rs 1.78 lakh, police said in Thane on Wednesday.
Union Cabinet decides to restore MPLAD Scheme after Covid-induced suspension
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BSP to focus on loyalty factor in candidate selection for Uttar Pradesh polls
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has started detailed profiling of Assembly constituencies to select winnable candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls, due early next year.
K Chandrashekar Rao's tirade after BJP Huzurabad win heats up Telengana politics
The BJP's victory in the Huzurabad Assembly bye-election and Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao declaring a war on the saffron party has suddenly heated up politics in Telangana.
19-year-old dies within 48 hours of taking Covid-19 vaccine; post-mortem conducted at AIIMS
A 19-year-old man died within 48 hours of being administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, an official said on Wednesday.
Nykaa founder becomes India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire
Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb' targets Devendra Fadnavis's underworld links
Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malikalleged that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect Sameer Wankhede.
Only half of Bengaluru's autos have ‘legal’ fare meters
The Department of Legal Metrology says it has approved digital fare meters for only 75,000 of the estimated 1.45 to 1.75 lakh auto-rickshaws operating in Bengaluru.
