DH Evening Brief: November 13, 2021

SC suggests 2-day lockdown to reduce Delhi pollution
The Supreme Court on Saturday took a serious view of the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and suggested that if needed the government can declare a two-day lockdown to bring down the levels, which has been caused by stubble burning, vehicles, firecrackers, industries, dust.
DH Deciphers | Covid pills: How effective are they?
Two new antiviral drugs manufactured with the express purpose of combating the novel coronavirus are on the verge of entering the worldwide market. Although at least one drug could potentially become available in India in the next few weeks, this does not mean that Indians should avoid getting vaccinated. Here's what you need to know about these drugs.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state will soon have an anti-religious conversion law. Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "The state government is studying related laws enacted by other states and soon an anti-conversion legislation will be formulated."
Kangana says she will return Padma Shri if proven wrong
Under attack for describing India’s Independence as "bheek", a combative Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.
MP exempts vehicles attending PM's rally from road tax
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to exempt vehicles travelling to Bhopal to attend the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' tribal convention, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, from paying the toll.
Chhath Puja celebrated across India with great zeal; see pics
Devotees across the nation celebrated Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, with great enthusiasm. People in large numbers gathered on the bank of ghats across the country to perform the 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). Here are some pictures from the four-day long festival.
Assam Rifles Commandant, others dead in Manipur ambush
A colonel of Assam Rifles, his wife, son and fourother jawans died in an ambush carried out by an insurgent group in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday morning.
BJP bandh turns violent in Amravati
A Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored shutdown (bandh) in Amravati took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles and a mild caning by the police here on Saturday.
'FB suppressing report on hate speech probe in India'
Facebook (now called Meta) is stifling an independent report it commissioned to probe hate speech on its platforms in India, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing human rights groups.
Merck's Covid-19 pill may cost Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in India
Merck's oral Covid-19 viral pill which could be launched in India sometime in the coming weeks, may be priced at Rs 500- Rs 1,000, according to a report.
Karnataka's open data access: At what cost?
Karnataka govt must rethink its policy to enable meaningful citizen participation in data decisions; it can draw from Barcelona's DECODE.
