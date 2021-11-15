DH Evening Brief: November 15, 2021

As we draw closer to the next round of Assembly elections in five states early next year, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, we should assess the BJP's confidence levels. The road to the Lok Sabha passes through UP, which elects 80 MPs. Therefore, it is natural that the Hindutva party accords greater significance to its electoral fortunes in the state. That is why its leaders have made suitable noises, intermeshing religion and patriotism and calls to win over 300 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly.
Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP
The invitation card of Abhishek Saroj's wedding is printed in green and red -- the colours of Samajwadi Party -- and carries photographs of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
No Indian cricketer named in ICC's 'Team of Tournament'
No Indian cricketer figured in the ICC's T20 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament' which comprises players from six different countries, including Sri Lanka and South Africa, with Pakistan's Babar Azam being named 'captain' of the squad.'
Clashes erupt between ABVP and Left groups in JNU; several injured
At least a dozen students were injured as clashes erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), here, between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance of AISA and SFI, sources said here on Monday.
In Pics | Inside Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway station
PM Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh. Check out pics of the new railway station.
SC raps Delhi for 'lame excuses' as smog chokes city
The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for making "lame excuses" in connection with air pollution in the capital.
Modi’s India points to perils of white nationalism in US, UK
The BJP, devoted to a traditional social order, shrewdly channelled upper-caste anxieties about loss of status through a rousing cultural war.
Ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh sent to 14-day custody
A special PMLA court here on Monday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in 14-day judicial custody in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.
Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah 'JAM' over parties' stand
In a riposte to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ salvo, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP stands for “arrogance, lies and inflation”.
Climate change may force airplanes to fly higher: Study
Climate change is having an increasing impact on the structure of the Earth's atmosphere, and may cause planes to fly higher to avoid turbulence, a new international study shows.
