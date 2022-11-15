DH Evening Brief: Modi, Biden have 'useful exchange' at G20 summit; India may surpass China as most populous nation by 2023
DH Evening Brief: Modi, Biden have 'useful exchange' at G20 summit; India may surpass China as most populous nation by 2023
updated: Nov 15 2022, 17:36 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
PM Modi, Joe Biden have 'useful exchange' on India-US strategic ties at G20 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.
With 177 million, India largest contributor to global population milestone of 8 billion: UN
As the world population touched 8 billion on Tuesday, India was the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, while China, whose contribution to the next billion in the global population is projected to be in the negative, the UN said.
RIP Legend: 9 Lesser known facts about superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna
Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80 years old. We now look back at some interesting facts about the life and career of Telugu cinema's original superstar. See pics
Mehrauli murder case: Delhi Police to seek details of accused from dating app
The Delhi Police will soon write to the 'Bumble' dating app seeking details of the profile of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, sources said.
IRCTC allowed to customise menu to include food for diabetics, infants, health aficionados
The Railway Board has given its catering and tourism arm IRCTC the flexibility to customise its menu to include local and regional cuisines as well as food suitable for diabetics, infants and health aficionados.
Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open: Reports
Former world number one Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media reports said Tuesday, despite his deportation from the country ahead of this year's tournament in January.
G20 considers resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine
Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations were considering a draft resolution on Tuesday in which most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and stress it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy, diplomats said.
