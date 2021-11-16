DH Evening Brief: November 16, 2021

'People dying of hunger': SC tells Govt to frame scheme
The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that people were 'suffering from hunger and dying of hunger', and directed the Centre to develop a scheme, after consulting with various state governments. The top court was hearing a plea seeking the setting up of community kitchens across the country, to address hunger and malnutrition.
Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
Pfizer to allow generic versions of its Covid-19 pill in 95 countries
Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with the international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).
Openly gay advocate's name approved for Delhi HC judge post
The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kirpal, whose proposed elevation to the bench was a matter of controversy due to his sexual orientation, as a judge of the Delhi High Court.
Modi woos 'Purvanchal' with expressway, slams Oppn
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked the rich history of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh to seek the support of the people even as he attacked his rivals for 'neglecting' the region and 'promoting' mafia elements.
Watch: 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad scales Mount Kilimanjaro
A 13-year-old girl, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Speaking toANI, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi said, "I got to know about mountaineering through a movie. My future goal is to get to the top of all 7 summits across the world."
Bezos vs Ambani is making Future Retail board cranky
Two of the world’s richest men, fighting over a near-bankrupt Indian retailer, have made so much noise that its board has woken up super cranky. In less than a week, the three independent directors of Future Retail Ltd. have shot off two letters to the country’s competition authority, alleging that Amazon.com had deliberately misled the regulator about the true nature of its 2019 investment in a related entity. They want the antitrust watchdog to cancel the transaction.
'Wrong perception': Pandya denies seizure of watches
After alleged reports of theMumbai Customs Department seizing two wrist watches worth Rs 5 croreof Hardik Pandya, thecricketersaid that he "voluntarily went to declare the items bought by him and pay the requisite customs duty" andthat the actual cost of the watches is Rs 1.5 crore.
Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award
The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that Puneeth Rajkumar would be conferred the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously.
The culture war against meat-eaters
States ruled by the Hindu nationalist BJP have been leading a charge against meat-eaters and trying to portray non-vegetarianism as unclean and against Indian culture.
