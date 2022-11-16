DH Evening Brief: India takes over G20 presidency; Poland & NATO say Ukrainian defense likely caused deadly blast

Poland and NATO say Ukrainian defense likely caused deadly blast
Poland’spresident and the secretary-general ofNATOsaid Wednesday that a Ukrainian air defense missile most likely caused a deadly explosion on Polish territory a day earlier but emphasized that Kyiv was not to blame for trying to defend itself. Read more
UK PM Sunak green lights new Indian youth visa scheme
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday green lit a new youth mobility partnership scheme that will offer 3,000 visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indians every year to live and work in the UK for up to two years.
'Kidnapped' AAP Surat candidate withdraws nomination
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Surat East Assembly seat candidate in Gujarat withdrew his nomination on Wednesday, with the AAP alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pressured him to do so. The BJP, however, denied the charge and asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to "take care of its own house".
Maken unwilling to stay on as Cong Rajasthan in-charge
The Congress is staring at another round of trouble in Rajasthan with senior leader Ajay Maken conveying to party president Mallikarjun Kharge his "unwillingness" to continue as state in-charge amid continuing indecision on the leadership question and factional fight.
Bommai announces six high-tech cities in Karnataka
Karnataka will build six new "high-tech" cities and a dedicated "startup park", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.
Many Kashmiri scribes resign after militants' threats
Days after The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit issued online threats to journalists several Srinagar-based scribes announced their resignations and disassociation from the media houses, they were working in.
Kathua rape accused to be tried as adult, not juvie: SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that an accused in the alleged Kathua rape-cum-murder case has to be tried as an adult, and not as a juvenile, on the basis of medical opinion in absence of any other conclusive proof.
India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia
Indonesia on Wednesday handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali Summit here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.
Govt says masks no more compulsory during air travel
The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said the use of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them amid the declining number of coronavirus cases.
Mehrauli Murder: Court approves narco test of accused
The Saket Court on Wednesday approved a narco test of Aftab Poonawalla who brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
Will the Poland incident trigger a broader European war?
One of the most persistent fears about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has been the potential for the war to ramp up dramatically in scope.
Those fears are legitimate, especially given the bellicose rhetoric and brinkmanship emanating from the Kremlin.
And although concerns about nuclear escalation have dominated the headlines, the surest path to a bigger war would be an attack – inadvertent or otherwise – on a NATO state.
Divyakirti and blinkered Hindutvawadis
Vikas Divyakirti, the founder-teacher or chief coach of Drishti, one of Delhi's most famous coaching institutes for administrative services, is the latest target of Hindutva wrath.
