DH Evening Brief: Delhi murder accused Aftab consents to narco test; Rahul's remarks on Savarkar trigger controversy

Votegate: Bommai orders probe, slams Congress for 'baseless' claims
With the Congress accusing him of being involved in major electoral data theft, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has ordered a detailed inquiry while describing as “baseless” the claims that he was complicit in this.
Kerala govt faces BJP's ire over police handbook for Sabarimala
The BJP on Thursday alleged one of the directives in a police handbook distributed among personnel on duty at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala over devotees' entry had a 'malicious motive' with the ruling LDF saying it will be withdrawn if there were any lapses.
AAP promises monkey rehabilitation, cow shelters and street dog adoption for MCD polls
Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys in their natural habitat-- are some of the steps the AAP intends to undertake if voted to power in the MCD.
'Purify Aaditya Thackeray with cow urine for hugging Rahul Gandhi': Shinde faction, BJP
The ruling alliance Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday demanded 'purification' of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray for meeting and hugging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded on November 11.
Culture clash could be on the cards as conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party
On the Instagram accounts of fashion models and superstars last month, the sheikhdom of Qatar looked like one glittering party.The backlash was swift. Qataris went online to vent their anger about what they called a dangerous and depraved revelry, saying it threatened Qatar's traditional values ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Republicans aim to stall Joe Biden's agenda after House win
Donald Trump's Republican Party has wrested control of the 435-member US House of Representatives from the ruling Democratic Party with a razor-thin majority, setting the stage for a showdown with Joe Biden in the next two years of his presidency.
Delhi murder accused Aftab consents to narco test
Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has given his consent to undergo a Narco analysis test, after which the court permitted the police to conduct the analysis.
Rahul Gandhi says Savarkar helped British, Uddhav Thackeray disagrees
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped the British, adding that he wrote a mercy petition to the then-rulers of India.
Ravi Shastri urges India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template
India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England's template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team's defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.
