DH Evening Brief: November 19, 2021

In a victory to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a rollback of the three farm laws with a public apology for his inability to explain the reforms, which were “as pure as light”, to them.
Fuel reactors from Pakistan's Nuclear power plant on its way to China seized at Mundra port in Kutch
Based on specific intelligence inputs, teams of Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized seven containers from a ship, which were supposed to be shipped to China, at Mundra port in Kutch district.
Tim Paine — The fallen skipper once hailed Australian cricket's saviour
Tim Paine, who quit Friday as Test skipper over a texting scandal, was hailed as Australian cricket's saviour when he took over the captaincy in 2018 after a ball-tampering scandal left the team's reputation in tatters.
Keep an eye on me: Dubai-bound Malik to probe agencies
Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik - who has opened a floodgates of allegations against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, is headed for Dubai on a trip. However, before he leaves, he sent out a cryptic message.
19 injured in BJP-TMC clash in Tripura's Teliamura
At least 19 people were injured as supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in Teliamura in Tripura's Khowai district, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the area, police said on Friday.
Kashmir on boil after civilian killings in Hyderpora
The recent killing of three civilians in an alleged fake encounter by police earlier this week in the uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar and later labelling them as over ground workers (OGWs) of militants has brought the Valley on the boil.
PM Modi repeals three controversial farm laws
'Suit-boot sarkar' repeat could sharpen BJP's Hindutva turn in UP
For the Narendra Modi government, the decision to withdraw central farm laws is a repeat of its "suit-boot ki sarkar" moment of 2015.
'Arrogance loses', 'Kisan-ity prevails': Opposition reacts as govt repeals farm laws
After facing farmers' ire for months over three controversial farm laws, the government on Friday announced it will repeal the Bills in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.
Listen: Social media and the millenial buzz
DH Radio's Shruti Iyer speaks to an exciting bunch of GenZers and millennials sharing their experiences on the direction social media is taking, the challenges ahead and much more.
Will enter Assembly only after becoming CM: TDP chief
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly again only after returning to power.
