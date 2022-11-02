DH Evening Brief: Trouble for Cong as Pilot takes aim at Gehlot; India inch closer to semis in T20 WC
updated: Nov 02 2022, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
As Pilot takes aim at Gehlot, trouble for Cong again?
A newstorm seems to be brewing in Rajasthan asCongress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday trained guns at Ashok Gehlot, calling PM Modi's praises for the Chief Minister "an interesting development" that "shouldn't be taken lightly".
Cong's Raut 'pushed' by cops, hurt in Bharat Jodo Yatra
A senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Dr Nitin Raut sustained a hairline fracture on his forehead and is hospitalised after he was allegedly pushed by an officer of the Telangana Police during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders and aides said here on Wednesday morning.
Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history
India's Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.
Congress, BJP brace for rebel impact in Himachal Pradesh polls
With only a few days to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the rebel factor is wearing down both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, with top leaders of both camps working overtime to blunt the impact of dissent.
Why no CBI, ED action over Morbi incident? Mamata asks
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised questions about the inaction of central agencies like the CBI and ED in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, alleging that central agencies only work against the common man.
Inflation target missed to support economy: RBI Guv
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday defended the Reserve Bank's handling of the price situation, saying acting prematurely on inflation would have exerted a heavy cost on the economy and citizens.
India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh
Inaugural champions India put a foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup following their nervy five-run victory againstBangladeshin a rain-hit Group 2 humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday. Read more
How much can Twitter earn from its blue tick service?
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk on Tuesday said that a blue verified badge would soon be chargeable and would cost $8 a month. Read more
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one close to South Korea
North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion".
Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat
Gujarat is observing state-wide mourning on Wednesday to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
Flags were flown at half-mast, an official said, adding that no official or entertainment event will be held on Wednesday.
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'Badshah'of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2. Take a look at some of the fun facts about your favourite star.
Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit
Britain's Rishi Sunak will attend COP27 in Egypt next week, he said on Wednesday, after his office previously said the new prime minister was expected to skip the annual climate summit.
"There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables," Sunak wrote on Twitter.
Silent on defeat, Bolsonaro 'authorises' transition
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday "authorised" the transition to a new government, without acknowledging his defeat to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro, 67, broke two days of silence after his razor-thin loss to Lula on Sunday, which sparked protests from his supporters across the country and fanned fears he would not accept the outcome.
