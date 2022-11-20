DH Evening Brief: Mangaluru blast suspect has terror links, says Bommai; BJP cracks down on rebels in Gujarat, suspends seven
DH Evening Brief: Mangaluru blast suspect has terror links, says Bommai; BJP cracks down on rebels in Gujarat, suspends seven
updated: Nov 20 2022, 17:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Bomb explosion in autorickshaw: Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion in Mangaluru had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 of its leaders for contesting polls as independents
With the first phase of the Gujarat election barely two weeks away, the Gujarat BJP Sunday suspended seven of its leaders including two former MLAs for indiscipline. Defying the party's instruction, these seven leaders are said to have filed nominati...
Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price by Re 1/litre
Mother Dairy has announced a hike in the price of its full-cream milk from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre. Theprice of token milk has been increased from Rs 48 per litre to Rs 50 per litre. There is no revision in price of 500 ml packs of full-c...
EWS quota resolved many issues of Patels, community standing firmly with BJP this time: Hardik Patel
The Centre's decision of 10 per cent EWS reservation without disturbing the existing quota resolved many issues of the Patels in Gujarat and the community will ensure the BJP's massive victory in the upcoming assembly polls, party leader Hardik Patel said.
India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in 2nd T20I, take 1-0 lead in three-match series
New Zealand were all out for 126 in 18.5 overs. Credit: AP Photo Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority in the shortest format with a breathtaking hundred as India outplayedNew Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 here on Sunday.
Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after Elon Musk's online poll
Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated on Twitter. In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.
Looking to turn the tables, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday asked officials to start their investigation into the voter data theft scandal involving nonprofit Chilume Trust from 2013 when the Congress came to power.
BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': Arvind Kejriwal
With top BJP leaders all set to hold road shows here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will mount an “attack” on the national capital with their “kings and emperors” and that the citizens will give them a “befitting response".
Why Modi's personality cult could hurt BJP and RSS
This tendency to portray oneself as larger than life fits well with all charismatic leaders, for they try to sway people's minds with their credibility. It worked well for Indira Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, and Mamata Banerjee and is now working well for Narendra Modi.
No prospect of recession in India, economy to grow 6-7% in next fiscal: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
India will still grow at 6-7 per cent in the next 2023-24 fiscal even as the economy may be affected by uncertain global conditions, former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said amid growing fears of the world slipping into a recession.
What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter
Twitter is a microblogging service, meaning it’s designed for sharing posts of short segments of text and embedded audio and video clips. The ease with which people can share information among millions of others worldwide on Twitter has made it verypopular for real-time conversations.
Bomb explosion in autorickshaw: Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion in Mangaluru had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Read more
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 of its leaders for contesting polls as independents
With the first phase of the Gujarat election barely two weeks away, the Gujarat BJP Sunday suspended seven of its leaders including two former MLAs for indiscipline. Defying the party's instruction, these seven leaders are said to have filed nominati...
Read more
Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price by Re 1/litre
Mother Dairy has announced a hike in the price of its full-cream milk from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre. Theprice of token milk has been increased from Rs 48 per litre to Rs 50 per litre. There is no revision in price of 500 ml packs of full-c...
Read more
EWS quota resolved many issues of Patels, community standing firmly with BJP this time: Hardik Patel
The Centre's decision of 10 per cent EWS reservation without disturbing the existing quota resolved many issues of the Patels in Gujarat and the community will ensure the BJP's massive victory in the upcoming assembly polls, party leader Hardik Patel said.
Read more
India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in 2nd T20I, take 1-0 lead in three-match series
New Zealand were all out for 126 in 18.5 overs. Credit: AP Photo Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority in the shortest format with a breathtaking hundred as India outplayedNew Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 here on Sunday.
Read more
Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after Elon Musk's online poll
Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated on Twitter. In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.
Read more
Votegate: Bommai orders probe to start from 2013
Looking to turn the tables, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday asked officials to start their investigation into the voter data theft scandal involving nonprofit Chilume Trust from 2013 when the Congress came to power.
Read more
BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': Arvind Kejriwal
With top BJP leaders all set to hold road shows here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will mount an “attack” on the national capital with their “kings and emperors” and that the citizens will give them a “befitting response".
Read more
Why Modi's personality cult could hurt BJP and RSS
This tendency to portray oneself as larger than life fits well with all charismatic leaders, for they try to sway people's minds with their credibility. It worked well for Indira Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, and Mamata Banerjee and is now working well for Narendra Modi.
Read more
No prospect of recession in India, economy to grow 6-7% in next fiscal: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
India will still grow at 6-7 per cent in the next 2023-24 fiscal even as the economy may be affected by uncertain global conditions, former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said amid growing fears of the world slipping into a recession.
Read more
What the world would lose with the demise of Twitter
Twitter is a microblogging service, meaning it’s designed for sharing posts of short segments of text and embedded audio and video clips. The ease with which people can share information among millions of others worldwide on Twitter has made it verypopular for real-time conversations.
Read more