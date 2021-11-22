DH Evening Brief: November 22, 2021

Vir Das vows to 'keep writing love letters to country'
Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Vir Das, who made headlines due to his controversial 'Two Indias' monologue, insists that his video celebrated India and that people with a sense of humour will see that.
Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sacrificed his poorly designed makeover of India’s farms at the altar of electoral math, there will perhaps be no fresh attempt at reform for a decade. That’s a shame for urbanisation.
Salesmen face ruin as Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
Just as Ambani, India's richest man, has disrupted the country's telecoms industry, the tycoon is intent on shaking up retail distribution, taking on US e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart Inc, expanding fast in India.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups, and said the new rates will come into effect from November 26.
Faced with protests from the Amaravati farmers, disapproval of the entire opposition, and the Andhra Pradesh high court's review, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to repeal the contentious three capital legislation, shifting the executive from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.
In pics: The 25 easiest passwords to hack in less than a second
Passwords are one of the keyand pivotal features that help to safeguard all your information. In the era of digitalisation, be it digital banking, accessing social media or doing online shopping, a user is required to set up a number of accounts, and at times one does forget the passwords. Many opt for an easy solution and keep the most common password that can be hacked in less than a second. Here are the 25 passwords listed by NordPass that one must avoid.
The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in six cases lodged against him after he made sensational charges of Rs 100 crore extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
When Hindutva seeps into governance
The latest Hindutva strike on the streets is the banishment of non-vegetarian food from the highways and main roads to the alleys in some towns and cities.
Read more
Vir Das vows to 'keep writing love letters to country'
Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian Vir Das, who made headlines due to his controversial 'Two Indias' monologue, insists that his video celebrated India and that people with a sense of humour will see that.
Read more
Group Captain Abhinandan accorded Vir Chakra
Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was on Monday honoured with the Vir Chakra award by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Read more
Modi’s farm misadventure will hurt urbanisation
Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sacrificed his poorly designed makeover of India’s farms at the altar of electoral math, there will perhaps be no fresh attempt at reform for a decade. That’s a shame for urbanisation.
Read more
Bommai announces compensation for rain-related damages
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.
Read more
Salesmen face ruin as Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
Just as Ambani, India's richest man, has disrupted the country's telecoms industry, the tycoon is intent on shaking up retail distribution, taking on US e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart Inc, expanding fast in India.
Read more
Airtel prepaid plans will now cost you 25% more
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top-ups, and said the new rates will come into effect from November 26.
Read more
Kerala BJP demands ban on halal food, boards in state
The Kerala wing of BJP has demanded the state government to ban halal food and boards across the state.
Read more
Andhra Pradesh govt withdraws 3-capital legislation
Faced with protests from the Amaravati farmers, disapproval of the entire opposition, and the Andhra Pradesh high court's review, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to repeal the contentious three capital legislation, shifting the executive from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.
Read more
'Beware of fake Kejriwal': Delhi CM warns Punjab voters
In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a fake Kejriwal is roaming in Punjab.
Read more
Rajasthan Cabinet: CM retains home, finance ministries
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of his expanded cabinet, retaining home and finance.
Read more
In pics: The 25 easiest passwords to hack in less than a second
Passwords are one of the keyand pivotal features that help to safeguard all your information. In the era of digitalisation, be it digital banking, accessing social media or doing online shopping, a user is required to set up a number of accounts, and at times one does forget the passwords. Many opt for an easy solution and keep the most common password that can be hacked in less than a second. Here are the 25 passwords listed by NordPass that one must avoid.
View gallery
Param Bir Singh gets protection from arrest
The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in six cases lodged against him after he made sensational charges of Rs 100 crore extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Read more