DH Evening Brief: Man seen giving massage to Satyendar Jain is 'prison inmate'; Mehrauli murder accused says he was 'provoked'
updated: Nov 22 2022, 17:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Man seen giving massage to Satyendar Jain not physiotherapist, but prison inmate
AAP on Monday found itself in thesoup in the midst of Gujarat Assembly and Delhi municipal elections campaign after Tihar jail sources said that the masseur seen in the leaked video footage giving massage to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate who is in jail in connection with a rape case.
Mehrauli Murder: 'I was provoked, I hit her,' Aftab Poonawala says in court
Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Tuesday told a metropolitan magistrate in Saket court that he was provoked because of which he hit her.
Hunt for buried survivors on after Indonesia quake kills 252
Rescuers searched for survivors buried under rubble on Tuesday as relatives started to bury their loved ones after an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java killed 252 people.
Explained | Why the MCD polls are important
Amid allegations of political impropriety, sales of election tickets and political pandering, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to go to the polls on Dec. 4, with the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attempting to gain control of Delhi's civic body.
India win 3-match series against New Zealand after rain-marred third T20I ends in tie
India clinched the three-match T20 series againstNewZealand1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption here on Tuesday.
Street plays, magic shows in AAP campaign for MCD polls
Guitar and magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays are some of the events planned by the Aam Aadmi Party to woo voters for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls during its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday.
Beijing is fixing its foul air, why can’t New Delhi?
A decade ago, the capitals of Asia's two largest countries had some of the dirtiest skies in the world. On the worst days, millions were enveloped in thick gray canopies of smog that darkened the sun and besieged the lungs.
Centre likely to raise funds for rural schemes by 18% to ease pain
The Centre will likely raise its allocation to the rural development ministry by 18 per cent to Rs 1.60 lakh crore ($14.19 billion) for the current fiscal year, partly to bolster its job scheme, a top government source toldReuters.
Elon Musk's 2022 wealth loss exceeds $100 billion for first time
Elon Musk's losses for 2022 topped $100 billion as shares of Tesla Inc. dropped to the lowest level in two years.
FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever
Matches at the World Cup in Qatar are running longer than at any other tournament after referees were told to account for time-wasting and delays more punctiliously.
